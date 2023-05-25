Amanda Holden has revealed that she is backing Dermot O’Leary to take the reins from Phillips Schofield on ITV’s This Morning. The TV personality, 52, who was born in Portsmouth, has repeatedly made it clear that she’s not a fan of Phillips Schofield since their fallout in 2018.

Phillip Schofield announced his departure from ITV’s This Morning with “immediate effect”, following speculation that he has been involved in an ongoing feud with co-star Holly Willoughby , 42. The duo, who appeared to have had a close friendship, presented the ITV mid morning show together for 14 years before Phillip resigned last week.

Amanda Holden backs Dermot O’Leary to replace Phillips Schofield on This Morning. (Photo Credit: Instagram/thisisheart/dermotoleary)

Amanda revealed during the Heart FM Breakfast Show who she would love to see replacePhillip on This Morning. Amanda told co-host Jamie Theakston that she fully supports Dermot replacing Phillip on This Morning, and presenting alongside Holly Willoughby.

Heart FM co-host, Jamie Theakston asked: “Do you think he’d be good to replace Schofe?” Amanda replied: “Oh, the big one wow!… Yes, I think he and Alison do a great job, don’t they?”

She went on to say that occasional This Morning presenter, Craig Doyle , 48, would also be a good option to replace Phillip Scofield. The clash between Amanda and Philip seemingly began in 2018, when he ruined her chances of co-hosting This Morning with him, whilst Holly Willoughby was in Australia filming for I’m A Celebrity.

A former TV executive told The Sun : “Phillip actively campaigned for Rochelle Humes to get the job despite Amanda being more experienced — and having been told privately she’d got the gig.

“She feels Phil unfairly used his powers of persuasion. She was told he’d chosen Rochelle because she was easier to “manage” on air – and understandably that incensed her.”

It is believed that in 2019, Amanda extended an olive branch to meet him for a coffee, but he didn’t reply to her request. Since this unfolded there has been tension between the two presenters.

The BGT judge has continued to throw subtle digs at the long-running ITV presenter, and when answering a quick fire question round during the Heart FM Breakfast show, she was asked: “What three things wouldn’t you like to find in your home?”

She candidly replied, to her co-host Jamie: “Spiders, flies and Phillip Schofield.”In September last year, Amanda made a sly dig at Phillip amid the ‘Queue-gate’ saga which unfolded at the Queen’s lying-in-state event. Amanda referenced the controversy during a lighthearted chat with Ashley Roberts , 41.

Ashley Roberts, said: ”So David Beckham has landed a seven-figure deal with Qatar’s World Cup sponsor, Doritos. I love Doritos. I’d love a seven-figure deal.” To which Amanda slyly replied: “Get in line. Well, I mean he did get in line. Good on him.”

