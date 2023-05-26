Amanda Holden has joked about Prime Minister Rishi Sunak replacing Phillips Scofield on the This Morning sofa. The TV personality, 52, who was born in Portsmouth, made the joke after the PM’s appearance on the ITV show on Thursday (25 May).

Amanda has repeatedly made it clear that she’s not a fan of Phillips Schofield since their fallout in 2018.Phillip Schofield recently announced his departure from ITV’s This Morning following an alleged feud with his co-star, Holly Willoughby , 42. There has since been growing speculation around who will be replacing him whenHolly returns from her half-term break.

Amanda Holden jokes about Rishi Sunak going on ITV after Phillip Schofield quit. (Photo by Ian West - Pool / Getty Images)

During Friday morning’s Heart FM Breakfast show, Amanda joked about a potential replacement in the form of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.Amanda’s Heart FM co-host, Jamie Theakston , 52, said: “This Morning’s been in the news a lot this week.” Amanda replied: “Yes, it has.”

Jamie continued: “Yesterday, I saw Rishi Sunak on the sofa,” a surprised looking Amanda then blurted out: “What is he taking over from Phillip?” after which a laugh can be heard in the studio. Jamie replied: “He’s not taking over from Phillip.”

Amanda sarcastically said:“Awwww.”Jamie said: “It was Alison and Craig Doyle, cause Holly was off, like a lioness digesting her kill.” Amanda jumped in, saying: “She’s on half term” and bursted out laughing as Jamie corrected himself saying: “She’s on half-term, sorry!”

Amanda jokes that PM Rishi Sunak is ‘taking over from Phillip’ on the Heart FM Breakfast show. (Photo Credit: Instagram/thisisheart)

The Heart FM host then went on to discuss how politicians can handle any hard hitting political show, but can’t handle daytime TV. Jamie said: “Even the most basic question, its panic mode. Anything they ask, it could be the most trivial question. Yesterday, he [Rishi] was asked about his favourite book. Do you know what he said, ‘Riders’ by Jilly Cooper.”

Both Amanda and Jamie were both shocked and confused by Rishi’s answer, as the book he chose was a romance-erotic novel. Amanda replied: “He never did!....Maybe he’s trying to make himself extra popular?”

Regular Friday presenters Alison Hammond , 48, and Dermot O’Leary , 50, have been filling in as interim hosts on ITV’s This Morning, as well as Craig Doyle , 48, when Dermot hasn’t been available. However, many are intrigued by who the permanent replacement for Phillip Schofield will be.

Amanda Holden revealed earlier this week, during the Heart FM Breakfast Show, that she would love to see Dermot O’ Leary take up the permanent role. A number of popular names have been mentioned by fans as possible replacements including Rylan Clark , Dermot O’ Leary, and Stephan Mulhern .