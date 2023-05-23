Amanda Holden is set to be replacing Paul O’Grady on For The Love of Dogs, according to reports. The TV personality, who was born in Portsmouth, is reportedly the front-runner for the job, replacing her friend, the late Paul O’ Grady, who passed away in March at the age of 67.

The late comedian and TV presenter, who performed as both himself and as his drag alter-ego Lily Savage, was also a great advocate for the safety and security of dogs. The avid animal-lover began hosting the ITV documentary series at the London animal care facility, in 2012.

Amanda Holden set to be replace Paul O’Grady on ITV show. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Although the producers of the show are in no rush to start filming for the next series, it has been reported by The Sun that the Heart FM host is the favourite to take over when the show returns to our screens. Amanda was not only a friend of the late entertainer, but is also an ambassador for Battersea Dogs & Cats Home where the show is based.

Talking to The Sun , a source said: “Executives just feel like it’s too soon to make firm plans about the series, as it’s barely been two months since he died. But the feeling at the home is that it’s what Paul would have wanted. He cared deeply about the animals in Battersea.”

“Amanda is the natural choice to take over the job, not just because she’s a seasoned presenter but because she also cares about the home,” they added.

The beloved comedian filmed the most recent series late last year and it premiered on ITV on Thursday, April 13. Fans of the late star were left in tears by his heartwarming actions during the episodes.

The documentary series sees Paul visiting animals at Battersea Dogs and Cats home to find out about their backgrounds. Last week, he became very attached to lurcher Freddie, who arrived at the centre in need of urgent medical assistance.

The legendary presenter became emotional as he saw Freddie suffering, due to a deep wound that needed surgery and stitches. After looking at an injured Freddie, Paul gave him a cuddle, and said: “‘Oh my god look at the size of the wound. That is shocking!”

“Poor thing. How could you let a dog go in that state?” he added.

Viewers of the popular ITV show also became emotional whilst watching, due to Freddie’s unfortunate suffering and mourning the much-loved host. One viewer tweeted: “Can’t work out if this series is making me cry more because of the specific stories or because Paul is gone. Maybe both.”

Whilst another wrote: “Oh god, here we go again, more tears for the beautiful pooches & our dear, wonderful irreplaceable Paul. That said, I really hope someone will pick this up & carry on Paul’s truly amazing work with Battersea.”

A third fan felt similarly, asking: “Anyone else get all choked up watching #POGDOGS? Still doesn’t feel real that Paul is no longer with us.”

In March, Paul’s partner Andre Portasio shared that he had passed away ‘unexpectedly but peacefully’. Andre said: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.”

He added: “We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss. He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.”

As reports of Amanda’s potential new role began to circulate, fans immediately seemed unhappy with the choice, with one tweeting: “Oh for the love of god NO!!! #fortheloveofdogs @RealPOGDogs please NOT #AmandaHolden .”

Whilst another wrote: “NOOOOOOOO!!!!! @AmandaHolden should NOT be replacing the legend that is Paul O’Grady on #pogdogs #fortheloveofdogs @ITV why ruin his legacy like this.”

A third chimed in, saying: “There has to be someone other than Amanda Holden, surely.”