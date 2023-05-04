Amanda Holden has given her opinion on the coronation dish personally chosen by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla. The coronation of King Charles III will take place this weekend and the official dish to mark the celebration has been confirmed as a quiche.

The French-inspired dish was personally chosen by the new King and Queen to mark their Coronation, with the recipe featuring broad beans, spinach, cheese and tarragon. Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda, 52, who was born in Portsmouth, taste tested the new Coronation Quiche on the Heart FM Breakfast show on Thursday. She was joined by etiquette expert William Hanson and co-host Jamie Theakston.

Jamie Theakston asked William: “Have you had any of the Coronation quiche before?” William said: “No, I haven’t! I am very very excited! Particularly excited to see that it’s a proper homemade pastry.”

Amanda proclaimed: “Were going in!,” as they both sliced off a piece with a fork. Jamie sat patiently waiting for their verdict saying: “So yeah, how about have a little try of that..and see what you think.”

William proclaimed: “I think that’s delicious!” Jamie asked: “Do you like that,” to which a satisfied William said: “Dare I say it, I think it’s better than coronation chicken!”

Amanda was also clearly satisfied with her plate as she chimed in: “Oh the tarragon…the hint of tarragon” referring to the herb included in the recipe, which is known for its intense flavour. Jamie joked that it felt like he had Masterchef judges, John Torode and Greg Wallace in the studio.

“Yes, you can’t hear us eat, unlike them,” said William, as Amanda sat still taking mouthfuls of the coronation quiche.

Amanda Holden gives her verdict on King Charles’ Coronation Quiche. (Photo Credit: Instagram/thisisheart)

In the clip posted by Heart FM on Instagram , Amanda donned a stylish green mini dress, while guest William wore a smart light grey suit and shirt.

Amanda is set to feature in a new BBC show, ‘Sing For The King: The Search For The Coronation Choir,’ in which vocalists of all ages from across the UK, prepare to deliver a performance for King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Amanda will be joined by famous choir leader Gareth Malone , 47, Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse , 42, and EastEnders star Rose-Ayling Eilis , 28. The four celebrity mentors will offer “their individual areas of expertise” in order to “challenge and inspire the choirs to give a pitch-perfect performance,” the BBC said.