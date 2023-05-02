Amanda Holden has been branded ‘bonkers’ by fans after she shared an amusing video where she channels ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ at the Heart FM offices. The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 52, who was born in Portsmouth, took to Instagram this morning to share a video where she performs various skits around the Global HQ office in London.

Firstly, Amanda can be seen dishevelled, emerging from a Royal Mail delivery sack, she then rolls across the office floor and points an imaginary gun, before dramatically appearing out of a stationery cupboard. The random clip continues, and shows the BGT judge climbing out from behind the office printer, stealing a bottle of milk and running in slow-motion with an umbrella.

Amanda’s workplace antics seem to be a regular occurrence as colleagues at Heart FM don’t seem surprised at all by her behaviour. This video follows one from a few weeks ago, when the radio host wore a ‘ glamourous tracksuit ’ and sprinted through the offices in a Baywatch slow-motion style.

She captioned the post: "Feeling very ‘Raiders of the lost Arc’ in my safari dress from @karen_millen today 😂💪🏽.” The Indiana Jones, Raiders March theme, by John Williams was also fittingly played over the video.

Amanda likened herself to an Indiana Jones heroine, as she took to her stories after uploading the video to her Instagram grid, this morning. She explained: “So, you can see from the video I made this morning, which took ages. I feel very safari-ish in this. Like some 1930s Raiders of the Lost Ark heroine.”

The radio host continued: “It’s from Karen Millen - I absolutely love it! This is a keeper! It’s a beautiful vanilla colour, nice and long, with buttons all the way up, so you can show a bit of leg, if you wanted to.”

“It’s a bit chilly for me, so I’m not going to do that today. Lovely colour. Classic style, see you tomorrow,” she added.

Amanda channels ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ in safari dress, as she’s branded ‘bonkers’ by fans for her antics at work. (Photo Credit: Instagram/noholdenback)

Amused fans flooded the comments, with one writing: “I love how nobody bats an eyelid at Amanda’s antics 😂😂,” another wrote: “Mad as a box of frogs - love it Amanda! 😂😘”, whilst a third simply commented: “She’s bonkers!!!”

Some fans joked that she has potential for movie roles, such as James Bond, with one writing: “Ever fancy being a Bond girl? Think you would fit perfectly.”

Whilst another joked: “Top class! Are you auditioning for the new Bond movie as his lady? Lol! You’re certain to get the job!”

Amanda likened herself to an Indiana Jones heroine, as she took to her stories after posting the video. (Photo Credit: Instagram/noholdenback)

The TV and radio star is set to feature in a new BBC show, ‘Sing For The King: The Search For The Coronation Choir,’ in which vocalists of all ages from across the UK, prepare to deliver a performance for King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Amanda will be joined by famous choir leader Gareth Malone , 47, Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse , 42, and EastEnders star Rose-Ayling Eilis , 28. The four celebrity mentors will offer “their individual areas of expertise” in order to “challenge and inspire the choirs to give a pitch-perfect performance,” the BBC said.