Amanda Holden has returned as a judge on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent, alongside Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell and newcomer Bruno Tonioli.

The Portsmouth-born media personality, 52, who has been on screens for over a decade, is largely known for enjoying musical theatre and impressive dog acts.

We’ve taken a look at Amanda’s life including her TV career, net worth and who she’s married to.

Who is Amanda Holden?

Amanda Holden has said she ‘doesn’t want’ Ofcom complaints over her BGT outfits this year

Amanda Holden was born on 16 February 1971, in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and spent much of her childhood in Bishop’s Waltham.

At age nine, Amanda joined the Bishop’s Waltham Little Theatre Company, before attending the secondary community school, Swanmore College. At the age of 16, she relocated to Bournemouth.

Shortly after she moved to South London, so that she could attend Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts drama school.

What is Amanda Holden known for?

The actress and singer has worked across television, theatre, radio and music, with a career spanning more than 30 years.

Television

Amanda made her first television appearance in 1991, as a contestant on the dating game show, Blind Date. In the early stages of her career she made guest appearances in multiple TV shows including EastEnders (1994), The Bill (1997) and Thief Takers (1997).

In 1997, Amanda was a cast member of Channel 5 sketch show, ‘We Know Where You Live’ alongside the likes of rising stars Simon Pegg, and Sanjeev Baskar.

Between 1998 and 2001, she appeared in the comedy-drama, The Grimleys, and around the same time, also appeared in the BBC sitcom Kiss Me Kate. From 2002 to 2004, Amanda starred in the lead role on BBC drama Cutting It, before playing Sarah Tervanian in ITV’s Wild at Heart, from 2006-2008.

She continued to appear in short-term TV roles throughout her career, including crime-drama, Jonathan Creek (1998), Marple (2004), children’s show The Worst Witch (2017-2018) and Australian soap, Neighbours (2022).

Alongside her professional acting roles, Amanda has also taken on the role of presenter, with credits including Top of the Pops (2002-2003), The One Show (2009–2020), Lorraine (2012-2020), and ITV’s This Morning (2014–2015, 2017-2018).

Amanda has been a judge on Britain’s Got Talent since 2007.

Britain’s Got Talent will return to our screens this weekend

Theatre

Amanda Holden in a scene from the play 'Stepping Out' at Vaudeville Theatre on March 9, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Amanda has appeared in several stage musicals over the years, and in 2004 was nominated for the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress In A Musical, following an impressive performance in the West End production of Thoroughly Modern Millie.

In 2011, Amanda took on the role of Princess Fiona in the original West End production of Shrek The Musical, at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, in London. She left the show 10 weeks earlier than planned as she was pregnant and chose to focus on her unborn child.

Amanda went on to win the WhatsOnStage.com Theatregoers’ Choice Award for Best Actress in a Musical, for her role as Princess Fiona in Shrek The Musical.

In 2016, Amanda starred as Vera in a West End revival of the musical play, Stepping Out, which also starred fellow TV actresses, Angela Griffin , Tracey-Ann Oberman and Tamzin Outhwaite . Amanda went on to reprise her role when it opened at the Vaudeville Theatre, the following year.

Radio

In 2019, Amanda Holden made her Radio debut when she took over from Spice Girl, Emma Bunton, as the new co-host of Heart FM Breakfast with Jamie Theakston .

A source at Heart radio told The Mirror : “Amanda was their number one choice. She is warm, funny and, of course, watched and loved by millions on Britain’s Got Talent.”

How long has Amanda been with husband Chris Hughes?

Amanda Holden wants her family to become the UK Kardashians. (Photo Credit: Instagram/ noholdenback)

Prior to her current marriage, Amanda was in a highly publicised relationship with comedian Les Dennis , who she married in June 1995. After a rocky relationship and an affair the couple chose to separate permanently in December 2002 and divorced in 2003.

Amanda initially met record producer, Chris Hughes, in Los Angeles back in 2003, but they officially started dating in 2004. The couple became engaged and welcomed their first child, daughter, Alexa Louise Florence Hughes, in January 2006.

Two years later, the pair tied the knot at St Margaret’s Church in Somerset, and held the reception at Babington House, which is an exclusive members only club and hotel close by.

After suffering a miscarriage in 2010, Amanda had a stillborn son at seven months, in 2011. The following year, despite medical complications, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Hollie Rose Hughes.

As of 2015, Amanda and her family have been residing in a stylish Surrey mansion, which has reportedly now been put on the market at £5 million following a series of lockdown renovations.

What is Amanda Holden’s Net Worth?

Amanda has amassed quite the fortune during her career spanning more than 30 years in the spotlight.

She has an estimated net worth of around £3.6million, according to the Celebrity Net Worth website.

