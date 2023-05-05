Amanda Holden took to the streets of London ahead of King Charles III’s Coronation. The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 52, who was born in Portsmouth, reported on the upcoming festivities forHeartFM on Friday.

Before heading to The Mall, Amanda boarded a special coronation bus to take her to the Heart FM offices in London’s Leicester Square. In a video posted on the Heart FM Instagram page, Amanda is seen speaking to her co-host, Jamie Theakston on the phone about why she’s late for their Breakfast show.

She said: “Jamie, I’m so sorry, I forgot to say, I decided to get the bus to work today.” To which Jamie replied: “Why on earth did you get the bus to work?”

She went on to explain that she’s accidentally got on a London tour bus, and that she’s having “a lovely little look around London.” The radio host continued: “We went past Westminster Abbey and Big Ben, makes me proud to be British.”

Amanda cut a stylish figure in a pretty floral dress,by Suzannah and powder blue coat, which she accessorised with a pair of black sunglasses, delicate jewellery and white heels.

She headed to The Mall to greet royal fans that had camped out on the roads connecting Trafalgar Square to Buckingham Palace, so that they secured the best possible views for the celebrations on Saturday.

Amanda boarded a special coronation bus to take her to the Heart FM offices in London’s Leicester Square. (Photo Credit: Instagram/noholdenback)

Amanda beamed as she posed between fans, who were draped in Union Jack Flags and waving flags in excitement for the festivities. Amanda called out “Hip Hip… “ and the royal fans enthusiastically joined in “Hooray.”

The coronation will take place in Westminster Abbey on Saturday at 11am, with the Coronation Big Lunch and Coronation Concert following on Sunday.

Earlier this week, Amanda gave her opinion on the official coronation dish which was personally chosen by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla. While on air, on the Heart Fm Breakfast show, Amanda taste tested the coronation quiche, which features broad beans, spinach, cheese and tarragon.

The radio host praised the dish, saying “Oh the tarragon…the hint of tarragon”, referring to the herb included in the recipe.

Amanda is set to feature in a new BBC show, ‘Sing For The King: The Search For The Coronation Choir,’ in which vocalists of all ages from across the UK prepare to deliver a performance for King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Amanda will be joined by famous choir leader Gareth Malone , 47, Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse , 42, and EastEnders star Rose-Ayling Eilis , 28. The four celebrity mentors will offer “their individual areas of expertise” in order to “challenge and inspire the choirs to give a pitch-perfect performance,” the BBC said.