Amanda Holden has boasted about having video evidence of unexplainable “extraterrestrial activity.”

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 52, who was born in Portsmouth, was joined by her Heart FM Breakfast co-host, Jamie Theakston on Tuesday morning. She admitted to listeners that she believes in aliens and was sent a UFO video by a friend.

“I’ve got a video of a spaceship on my phone,” Amanda said.

Jamie replied: “Oh here we go…”

Amanda continued: “My friend Nathan, sent it to me and I’ve actually just sent it to the producers. I’ve just found it, because it is extraordinary, Jamie, you can’t explain it. It’s not a drone, it’s not a thing.”

“It’s evidence of extraterrestrial activity,” she added.

Amanda’s UFO footage was included in a post uploaded to the official Heart FM Instagram page with the caption: “Amanda’s convinced this is a UFO! What do you think? 👀👽🛸”

Followers soon began to flood the comments with their own opinions of the UFO sighting, with many arguing that the “spaceship” is a helium balloon.

One fan wrote: “It’s clearly a silver round helium balloon!”

Another wrote: “It’s a bit unstable in the sky for a UFO 🤣 as they are meant to be more advanced than us, you don’t see our planes wobbling everywhere 🤣🤣.”

Amanda returned to her role as a presenter on Heart FM earlier this week, following a relaxing two and a half weeks spent soaking up the sun in the US with family and friends.

Amanda Holden claims to have received an ‘extraordinary’ UFO video in todays Heart FM Breakfast show. (Photo Credit: Instagram/noholdenback)

She made a splash on Monday morning as she arrived at the Global offices in London’s Leicester Square in an emerald green dress with bell cuff sleeves from Michael Kors .

The Heart FM host took to her Instagram stories this morning to explain her outfit choice for today, saying: “It’s actually a lovely day, so I’m wearing this stunning outfit from Reiss . I mean it’s an absolute keeper.”

Amanda Holden stunned in a figure-hugging green dress as she returned to work as co-host of the Heart FM Breakfast show in London.(Photo Credit: Instagram/noholdenback)

She showcased the white lace co-ord blouse teamed with a pencil skirt as she stood by a balcony looking over London’s Leicester Square.

The radio host went on to explain how she’ll be styling the individual pieces throughout summer, saying she will pair the blouse with shorts, and the skirt with “a little v-neck shirt or tank.”

This isn’t the first time the Breakfast team at Heart FM have discussed the topic of UFO’s, as back in 2019, Amanda admitted that she has an alien theory about hoverflies .

She told Jamie: "I have a theory about hoverflies, they stare at you... I’ve eyeballed so many of them in my time. I think they’re small space vessels being driven by aliens to spy on us on Earth. They dress themselves up as hoverflies."

Jamie, who appeared baffled at the conversation, replied: "We have a lot in common, you and I, where we part... I have an understanding of the world around me, underpinned by science and study."

