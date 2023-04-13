Amanda Holden has wowed fans with her ageless appearance after sharing holiday snaps taken in Los Angeles.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 52, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share three photos showing herself lounged around a lavish hotel pool in a bold red bikini, from Tess Daly’s brand Naia Beach .

She styled her look with Soya Jewellery and shielded from the sun behind a pair of chunky Jimmy Choo sunglasses.

Amanda captioned the racy snaps, writing: “Soaking up the last rays of sunshine ❤️ @bgt launches this Saturday @itv .”

Almost 35,000 people liked the post as many fans and celebrities flooded the comment section to gush about Amanda’s stunning look.

Tess Daly commented: “Omggggg you look amazing! 😍.”

Amanda’s Heart FM co-host, Ashley Roberts wrote: “Smokin 🔥🔥🔥”

Judge Amanda Holden attends the Britain's Got Talent 2023 Photocall at London Palladium on January 27, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

The likes of Ruth Langsford, Lisa Faurkner and Louise Rednapp also hit the comments with multiple fire emojis.

Amanda has recently been on a lavish LA getaway, which has included visiting US universities for her daughter, Lexi, 17, and enjoying some downtime with her Heart FM co-host Ashley Roberts.

Last week, the Heart FM host was spotted having a lavish dinner with her family and the likes of Piers Morgan, 58, Gary Linekar, 62, and fellow BGT judge, Bruno Tonioli, 67.

Amanda also enjoyed a star-studded Easter weekend as she caught up with some more of her celebrity pals, including an Easter feast with Simon Cowell and his fiancée Lauren Silverman.

Simon Cowell’s ex Terri Seymour, his fiancée Lauren Silverman, and Amanda over the Easter weekend. (Photo Credit: Instagram/officialterriseymour)

Surprisingly, Simon’s ex Terri Seymour was also in attendance with her boyfriend, Clark Mallon and daughter, Coco. Terri took to her Instagram to share snaps from the Easter get together, including a photo alongside Amanda.

The BGT judge looked stylish in a Navy bardot jumper, paired with flared jeans and heels as she posed alongside friends Lauren Silverman and Terri Seymour.

