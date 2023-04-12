Amanda Holden has announced that she is set to launch a new limited-edition collection with Revolution Pro cosmetics.

The Heart FM host, 52, took to her Instagram Stories to post sneak peaks of the upcoming beauty launch, which includes a brightening eye serum and lip oil.

Amanda, who will soon be seen on the 16th series of Britain’s Got Talent , is often praised by fans for her age-defying looks.

Now fans will have the opportunity to discover the types of products that she may be using regularly to achieve her youthful glow.

Amanda shared behind the scenes footage of the promotional shots being taken for the upcoming collection in an Instagram video titled ‘Revolution Pro. Amanda Holden. Coming Soon.’

The clip begins with the BGT judge peeking out from behind a white door, wearing hot pink silky pyjamas as she starts to unveil a few of the products. She then beams at the camera in an all-white outfit, consisting of a casual shirt and smart trousers.

Amanda Holden is set to launch a new limited-edition collection with Revolution Pro cosmetics. (Photo Credit: Instagram/noholdenback)

The promo clip ends with the presenter looking into a mirror with make-up brush in hand and blowing a kiss to the camera.

The post was captioned: “To celebrate, one lucky person can win the Limited-Edition Collection day of launch!”

Amanda initially teamed up with the cosmetics brand last year, when she launched a Revolution Pro X Amanda Holden Glam Edit, for just £35. It included her 10 full-size “showtime glam” products that take her from day to night. Before Christmas last year, Amanda also released a Revolution Pro, 12 Day Advent Calendar.

Speaking to OK! Magazine , about her initial collaboration with Revolution Pro last year, she described the experience as being “like a dream.”

Amanda said: “I was just saying to a girlfriend that to get a collaboration with a big makeup company at age 50, it’s through the roof for me. You have to think, back in the day, it used to be girls in their twenties and thirties getting these jobs, but now we’re pushing that age out a bit further.