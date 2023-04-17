Amanda Holden stunned in a figure-hugging green dress as she returned to work as co-host of the Heart FM Breakfast show in London.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 52, took to instagram.com/noholdenback/"> Instagram to update fans as she returned to work on Monday morning after a break in the US.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She showcased her physique in an emerald green dress with bell cuff sleeves from Michael Kors , while accessorising with white court shoes and delicate jewellery. She finished her look, with pretty loose curls and subtle make-up.

Amanda Holden stunned in a figure-hugging green dress as she returned to work as co-host of the Heart FM Breakfast show in London.(Photo Credit: Instagram/noholdenback)

The Heart FM co-host updated her fans, saying: “Good Morning Happy Monday! I’ve had a lovely break. Two and a half weeks going all over America looking at universities for my daughter, sunbathing, eating, and being with the family. Amazing!“

Speaking about her outfit of the day, she added: “I’m wearing Green, this is Michael Kors, it’s absolutely gorgeous. Really love those fruffy, foppy sleeves. Obviously, it’s green, and green is my favourite colour.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During her trip, Amanda met up with fellow Heart FM radio star Ashley Roberts , who she documented going on a hike with in the Hollywood hills. The pair were also spotted enjoying a lavish dinner with Piers Morgan, Gary Lineker and Bruno Tonioli, who were also stateside at the time.

Amanda met up with fellow Heart FM radio star Ashley Roberts, who she documented going on a hike with in the Hollywood hills. (Photo Credit: Instagram/noholdenback)

She then spent the Easter weekend at Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman’s house, alongside her husband Chris Hughes, and daughters, Lexi, 17, and Hollie, 11.

Amanda questioned her fans about how they spent the Easter break and what they thought about the return of Britain’s Got Talent at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Thank you so much for watching. Apparently, it was the biggest watched show so far of the year - which is amazing!”

Upon returning from her “two and a half week holiday” Amanda is not only on our screen for the 16th series of Britain’s Got Talent, she has also arrived back in time for the release of her limited-edition beauty collection with Revolution Pro.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collection is now available on RevolutionBeauty.com , and will be available in Superdrug stores and online from Wednesday 19 April.

The new episodes of the ITV talent show also saw the first appearance of new judge Bruno Tonioli , as he joined Amanda, Alesha Dixon and Simon Cowell on the judging panel for the auditions, which took place earlier this year in London and Manchester.

Over the weekend, Amanda took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video giving fans an insight into “the day in the life of a BGT judge.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad