Musicians who dazzled thousands of people at Victorious Festival have described the occasion as “amazing” and “unreal”.

Pictured - Becky Hill. Photos at Alex Shute

Victorious Festival excited crowds from Friday August 23 until Sunday August 25 with around 80,000 people enjoying epic sets, family activities, and some of the best comedians around each day.

The weekend was highlighted by three incredible headline sets from Fat Boy Slim, Jamie T and Biffy Clyro. However, there was so much on show over the action-packed weekend including epic showings from Louis Tomlinson, Wet Leg, The Courteeners, Idles, James Bay, Pixies, Sugababes, Becky Hill and a surprise set from Busted.

Pictured - James Bay. Photos by Alex Shute

There was something for everyone across the weekend including a stellar line-up of comedians. Russell Howard, Frankie Boyle, and Al Murray all had the comedy tent packed out and rolling with laughter.

Now some of those who rocked the stage have had their say on the three-day music extravaganza. Jamie T said: “This has been amazing Victorious.”

The Courteeners said: “Thank you Victorious, you’ve been unreal. We love you.”

Becky Hill said: “Massive thank you to the festival organisers for asking me to come back and putting me on this big old stage. You are all amazing.”

James Bay added: “Thank you so much Victorious. This has been a pleasure and the crowd is fantastic.”

Courteeners performance at Victorious Festival. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

James Ralls, festival director, said on Monday: “It’s been another unforgettable year on the seafront. From huge cruise ships and the return of the Seaside Stage plus incredible headline sets from Fatboy Slim, Jamie T and Biffy Clyro we’ve had it all and it’s great to see so many people enjoying live music, family entertainment and comedy whilst making memories to last a lifetime.

“We’re sad it’s ended but we’re already excited to welcome everyone back in 2025 for another memorable weekend.”

Tickets are now on sale for 2025 with weekend camping tickets from £145 (fees apply). To find all of the ticket options and to purchase them, visit victoriousfestival.co.uk.