Festival goers where treated to a surprise set from a popular pop-punk band as they brought out some classic hits.

Victorious Festival organisers confirmed shortly before they turned up at the Castle Stage on Saturday, August 24 that the mystery guest would be Busted. It had been suspected after a hint released earlier in the week which included some of their lyrics.

A huge crowd turned up to watch the popular band as they played out a string of their most popular hits. The atmosphere hit fever pitch when the came out playing their hit song Air Hostess.

It was an afternoon to remember for their fans, even as the rain poured they jumped for joy to What I Go To School For and Year 3000.

Watch the video embedded in this article to see Busted playing Air Hostess.