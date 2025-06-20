'Amazing' funeral tributes for 'beautiful' Beth Martin as husband 'seeks justice'

“Amazing” funeral tributes were paid to a “beautiful” mum who died while on holiday in Turkey.

Luke and Beth Martin | Family/Go Fund Me

Heartbroken Portsmouth dad Luke Martin has thanked people for giving his wife Beth Martin, 28, an incredible send-off as he bids to “seek justice” for her death.

A sea of flowers with tributes were placed at her grave following the recent private ceremony. Beth died in mysterious circumstances after becoming ill when flying out to Turkey on April 27 with Luke and their two children, aged five and eight.

Luke, speaking of the outpouring of support he received for Beth’s funeral, said: “I'd love to thank everyone individually but there's just so many. Collectively you've all helped to make this as beautiful as it is and I know there are still some who wish to go and place more so thank you in advance. An amazing tribute to a beautiful wife, mum, daughter, sister and friend.”

The desperate tragedy, first reported by The News in May, led to support from across the globe. A fundraiser to help devastated Luke and his children went on to raise a whopping £263,000.

Luke said: “Firstly I'd like to begin by saying thank you to everyone, everywhere for the phenomenal and overwhelming support that has been pouring in, not just for me but for everyone involved.

“The messages, the donations and the gestures it's all been amazing and have far exceeded anything I'd ever imagined. It's given us an opportunity to seek justice and for that, I'll be eternally grateful to all of you.”

As reported, Luke’s nightmare began upon arrival in Turkey when Beth became “delirious” and unwell before she was eventually taken to low-rated Marmara University Pendik Training and Research Hospital in Istanbul but died two days later. The dad had to deliver the devastating news to his distraught children before they flew home and he stayed on to bring his wife’s body home.

As reported, a new report has now claimed the mum died from food poisoning, according to local media outlet Sozcu . The report, by the Forensic Medicine Institution, said: "It has been concluded that Martin's death occurred as a result of food poisoning and its complications."

The report added there was no evidence she died from "traumatic effects". A full examination of Beth's heart had been completed with tissue samples taken at the hospital due to be returned to British authorities.

Luke’s ordeal included being interrogated for false claims of murdering Beth by poisoning her before the harrowing discovery that his wife’s heart was removed without his permission in Turkey.