Claire Tamplin, 33, will host ‘Cultivating Courageous Conversations with Claire’ on Express FM on the last Thursday of each month.

Each show will hear Claire speak to a special guest about the importance of mental wellbeing, with the first feature set to air on January 27.

She also delivers messages of inspiration and motivation through her ‘Mindful Moments’ segment on Express FM, which are played regularly on the show.

Claire Tamplin.

These can also be heard at expressfm.com/wellbeingportsmouth/mindful-moments-with-claire-tamplin.

Alongside her work as an English teacher at Cams Hill School, Claire delivers a series of lectures and events discussing mental health, and works to encourage others to use wellbeing tools such as yoga and breathwork.

She said: ‘I inform as a teacher, but I also want to inspire in the community.

‘It’s about regulating our bodies and our minds, mentally and emotionally.’

As a teen yoga and mindfulness specialist, Claire also runs ‘Mindful Movements’ to promote mental health in education for young people.

Claire, who has been a teacher since the age of 23, is keen to speak out about mental health issues facing children and teachers ahead of Children's Mental Health Week, set to take place from February 7 to 13.

She said: ‘Mental health is getting worse, it really is. Every single one of us feels that.

‘It’s not just the children who are suffering, it’s the teachers too.’

A mum to a four-year-old son and a baby daughter aged one, Claire, who lives in Bedhampton, is keen to encourage the emotional literacy of young people.

She said: ‘As a mother, as a teacher, as a human being - no matter what role we’re playing in society - whether you teach English or maths, if you’re not modelling how to have emotional literacy, the subject is almost irrelevant.

‘As a teacher, I’m really passionate about letting children know it’s important that they have a support network.

‘Particularly with social media, it’s so one-dimensional - things don’t have to be perfect, because perfect doesn’t exist.’

Claire’s mental health support work grew from her own ‘experience of feeling pain and grief’ when she lost her baby in 2018.

‘For me, yoga and mindfulness was really a lifeline when I was going through that period of grief,’ she said.

‘I want people to know that they’re allowed to grow through grief.’

Claire is now working on a partnership with The New Theatre Royal to deliver Mindful Movement wellbeing workshops in the spring.

Find out more by visiting Claire’s Instagram page @mindfulmovementcoach_ or her Facebook page, The Mindful Movement Coach.

