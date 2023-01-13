Bedhampton woman reunited with late father's long-lost possessions after Southsea attic clear-out
THE long-lost possessions of an RAF serviceman from the Second World War have been reunited with his family.
Chris Pitman from Bedhampton said she is overwhelmed after Facebook has played an instrumental role in reuniting her with her late father’s belongings.
A lady who kept hold of the items after finding them in a loft in Power Road, Southsea, uploaded a post to Facebook in a bid to track down the relatives of Ray.
The post saw people comment their ideas of who could be a relation to Ray, and after friends informed her of the post, Chris joined the group to have a look.
It was to her shock that the post was about her dad and there were things in the bundle of possessions that she had never even seen before.
Chris’s dad, Ray Warr, was in the RAF during the Second World War and he was posted to India. The discovered possessions consisted of photographs and letters that Ray had sent to his parents, who lived in Castle Road, Southsea, while he was away.
The 71-year-old had no idea that the letters existed and being reunited with them has allowed her to be reunited with a part of her dad that she never knew.
Chris said: ‘He was in the Second World War in the RAF, posted in India and he sent these letters to his parents which is really interesting because I didn’t even know they existed at all.
‘It is quite overwhelming particularly because of the number of comments on the Facebook post and the fact that a complete stranger has tried to track who they belonged to is amazing.
Ray spent most of his early life in a house in Castle Road but he moved into Power Road in the 1970’s after remarrying.
Sadly, he died in 2005, and it is suspected that the belongings fell through the net and have been sat up in the loft ever since.
Chris was reunited with her dad’s belongings on January 11.
She added: ‘I was quite overwhelmed that someone kept hold of them to try and find who they belonged to - it is unbelievable. It is quite an amazing thing.