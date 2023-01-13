A lady who kept hold of the items after finding them in a loft in Power Road, Southsea, uploaded a post to Facebook in a bid to track down the relatives of Ray.

The post saw people comment their ideas of who could be a relation to Ray, and after friends informed her of the post, Chris joined the group to have a look.

Chris Pitman with photos and letters from her late father at her home in Bedhampton. Picture: Habibur Rahman

It was to her shock that the post was about her dad and there were things in the bundle of possessions that she had never even seen before.

Chris’s dad, Ray Warr, was in the RAF during the Second World War and he was posted to India. The discovered possessions consisted of photographs and letters that Ray had sent to his parents, who lived in Castle Road, Southsea, while he was away.

Chris said: ‘He was in the Second World War in the RAF, posted in India and he sent these letters to his parents which is really interesting because I didn’t even know they existed at all.

Photos and letters from Chris' late father. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘It is quite overwhelming particularly because of the number of comments on the Facebook post and the fact that a complete stranger has tried to track who they belonged to is amazing.

Sadly, he died in 2005, and it is suspected that the belongings fell through the net and have been sat up in the loft ever since.

The pictures of Chris' family were thought to have been lost forever.

Chris was reunited with her dad’s belongings on January 11.