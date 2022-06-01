Residents of Kassassin Street in Southsea enjoy their street party which they held for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (121927-7)

Over the next four days there will be street parties and other events taking place all across the region.

The lighting of Jubilee beacons will also take place – find out more here.

The celebrations are to mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne, having being coronated in 1952.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Due to the street parties there will be a number of road closures in place across our area over the next few days.

Here is a full list:

Thursday, June 2

Herbert Road, PO4 0QA – 2pm to 10pm

Friday, June 3

Seaview Road, Drayton – noon to 9pm

Haslemere Road, Southsea

Chelmsford Road, North End – 2pm to 7pm

Marion Road, Southsea – 3pm to 8pm

Powerscourt Road, Portsmouth – 2pm to 5pm

Saturday, June 4

Knox Road and Meyrick Road, Stamshaw – 2pm to 9pm

St. George’s Square, Portsea – 2pm to 7pm

Carisbrooke Road and Apsley Road, Southsea – 1pm to 6pm

Kirby Road, North End – Noon to 6pm

The Haven, Milton

Chetwynd Road, Southsea

Lynton Grove, Copnor – Noon to 9pm

King Albert Court green caged area – 11am to 6pm

Highbury Grove - Wembley Grove Junction – from 2pm

Highbury Grove - The junction of Chatsworth Avenue – from 2pm

Binsteed Road, Buckland – 1pm to 8pm

South Road, Drayton – from 9.30am onwards

Sunningdale Road, Copnor – 12pm onwards

Inglis Rd Southsea – 1pm to 5pm

Liss Road and Haslemere Road Southsea – Noon to 9pm

Chitty Road, Southsea – 1pm to 5pm

Sunday, June 5

Marsh Close, Drayton – 1pm to 6pm

Northgate Avenue, Copnor – 12.30pm to 8.30pm

Fifth Street, Buckland – 1pm to 8pm

Frensham Road, Southsea – from 1pm

Compton Road, North End to Copnor – 1pm onwards

Meon Road – Noon to 6pm

Locarno Road, Copnor – 1pm to 9pm

Marmion Avenue, Southsea – 1pm to 6pm

Kintyre Road, Cosham – 3pm onwards

Portsmouth Cathedral, Oyster Street and St Thomas’s Street – Noon to 5pm

Kimbolton Road, Kingston – Noon to 6pm

Duncan Road, Southsea – 1pm to 6pm

Freestone Road, Southsea – Noon onwards

Havelock Road, Southsea – 1pm to 5pm

Gosport

Thursday, June 2

Clover Close – Noon to 5pm

Friday, June 3

Swallow Court – 11am to 6pm

North Close – Noon to 6pm

Bury Close – 11.30am to 5pm

Saturday, June 4

Selsey Avenue – 11am to 7pm

Vernon Close – 11am to 7pm

Welch Road – 10am to 10pm

Ingledene Close – Noon to 6pm

Joseph Road – 9am to 5pm

Charlesbury Avenue – 2pm to 6pm

Sunday, June 5

Victorious Close – 9am to 6pm

Dampier Close – Noon to 7pm

Rothesay Road – 10am to 9pm

Waterloo Road – 11am to 5pm

Kennedy Crescent – from 10am

South Close – 1pm to 5pm

Eastcliffe Close – 1pm to 5pm

Crescent Road/St Marks Road – 10am to 6pm

Freemantle Road – 11am to 2pm

Kennedy Crescent – 10am to 5pm

Parker Close – Noon to 8pm

Clanwilliam Road – 11am to 11pm

Weymouth Avenue – Noon to Midnight

St Marks Close/The Rosery – 10am to 6pm

Clyde Road – 3pm to 7pm

Chester Crescent – Noon to 9pm

Ryde Place – 9am to 7pm

Keyes Road – Noon to 4pm

Tukes Avenue – 10am to 4pm

Fareham

Thursday, June 2

Sunningdale Road, Portchester – 2pm onwards

Saturday, June 4

Heritage Gardens, Fareham

Veryan in Fareham, PO14 1NN – 3pm to 6pm

Green Road, Stubbington – 2pm onwards

Sunday, June 5

Waterside Gardens, Wallington – 1pm to 5pm

Hollam Close, Fareham – Noon to 5pm

Friday, June 3

Hillside Avenue, Widley – 9am to 9pm

Queens Road, Waterlooville – Noon to 4pm

Sandyfield Crescent, Cowplain – 3pm onwards

Saturday, June 4

Fairmead Walk, Cowplain – Noon to 6pm

Thornfield Close, off Hawthorn Road, Horndean – 1pm to 6pm

Forest End, Waterlooville – Noon onwards

Sutton Road, Waterlooville

Chaplains Avenue – 2pm onwards

Glamorgan Road- 1pm onwards

Sunday, June 5

Hunters Ride, Waterlooville – from 2pm

St Michaels Way, Horndean – Noon to 6pm

Montgomery Walk – 2.30pm to 6pm

Thursday, June 2

Third Ave, Denvillees, Havant – Noon to 4pm

Friday, June 3

Nutwick Road, Havant – 1pm to 4pm

Coronation Rd, Hayling island – 3pm onwards

Saturday, June 4

Southbrook Road, Langstone – 1pm to 4pm

Beach Road, Emsworth – 4pm to 10pm

Sunday, June 5

Boundary Way, Havant – 3pm

Hillmead Gardens, Bedhampton – Noon to 4pm

Longmead Gdns, Havant – 1pm onwards

Bosmere Road. Hayling Island – 1pm to 5pm

St Catherines Rd, Hayling Island – 1pm to 10pm

More closures throughout the coming days:

BLACKTHORN DRIVE

CHAPLINS AVENUE

CORONATION ROAD

CUMBERLAND AVENUE

FAIRMEAD WALK

FIFTH AVENUE

FOREST END

FORTUNES WAY

HARBOURSIDE

HAWKEWOOD AVENUE

HIGHFIELD AVENUE

HILLMEAD GARDENS

HILLSIDE AVENUE

HUNTERS RIDE

LANGSTONE HIGH STREET

LONGFIELD ROAD

LOWER BERE WOOD

LYMBOURN ROAD

MONGOMERY ROAD

NUTWICK ROAD

ORCHARD ROAD

PARK CRESCENT

RECORD ROAD

ROWAN AVENUE

SANDYFIELD CRESCENT

SINAH LANE

SOUTHBROOK ROAD

ST CATHERINES ROAD

ST PETERS SQUARE

SUMMERHILL ROAD

SUTTON ROAD

THE DALE

THIRD AVENUE

WHEATLANDS AVENUE

WILVERLEY AVENUE

BOSMERE ROAD

QUEENS ROAD

BEACH ROAD

LIDDIARDS WAY