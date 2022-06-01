Over the next four days there will be street parties and other events taking place all across the region.
The lighting of Jubilee beacons will also take place – find out more here.
The celebrations are to mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne, having being coronated in 1952.
Due to the street parties there will be a number of road closures in place across our area over the next few days.
Here is a full list:
Thursday, June 2
Herbert Road, PO4 0QA – 2pm to 10pm
Friday, June 3
Seaview Road, Drayton – noon to 9pm
Haslemere Road, Southsea
Chelmsford Road, North End – 2pm to 7pm
Marion Road, Southsea – 3pm to 8pm
Powerscourt Road, Portsmouth – 2pm to 5pm
Saturday, June 4
Knox Road and Meyrick Road, Stamshaw – 2pm to 9pm
St. George’s Square, Portsea – 2pm to 7pm
Carisbrooke Road and Apsley Road, Southsea – 1pm to 6pm
Kirby Road, North End – Noon to 6pm
The Haven, Milton
Chetwynd Road, Southsea
Lynton Grove, Copnor – Noon to 9pm
King Albert Court green caged area – 11am to 6pm
Highbury Grove - Wembley Grove Junction – from 2pm
Highbury Grove - The junction of Chatsworth Avenue – from 2pm
Binsteed Road, Buckland – 1pm to 8pm
South Road, Drayton – from 9.30am onwards
Sunningdale Road, Copnor – 12pm onwards
Inglis Rd Southsea – 1pm to 5pm
Liss Road and Haslemere Road Southsea – Noon to 9pm
Chitty Road, Southsea – 1pm to 5pm
Sunday, June 5
Marsh Close, Drayton – 1pm to 6pm
Northgate Avenue, Copnor – 12.30pm to 8.30pm
Fifth Street, Buckland – 1pm to 8pm
Frensham Road, Southsea – from 1pm
Compton Road, North End to Copnor – 1pm onwards
Meon Road – Noon to 6pm
Locarno Road, Copnor – 1pm to 9pm
Marmion Avenue, Southsea – 1pm to 6pm
Kintyre Road, Cosham – 3pm onwards
Portsmouth Cathedral, Oyster Street and St Thomas’s Street – Noon to 5pm
Kimbolton Road, Kingston – Noon to 6pm
Duncan Road, Southsea – 1pm to 6pm
Freestone Road, Southsea – Noon onwards
Havelock Road, Southsea – 1pm to 5pm
Gosport
Thursday, June 2
Clover Close – Noon to 5pm
Friday, June 3
Swallow Court – 11am to 6pm
North Close – Noon to 6pm
Bury Close – 11.30am to 5pm
Saturday, June 4
Selsey Avenue – 11am to 7pm
Vernon Close – 11am to 7pm
Welch Road – 10am to 10pm
Ingledene Close – Noon to 6pm
Joseph Road – 9am to 5pm
Charlesbury Avenue – 2pm to 6pm
Sunday, June 5
Victorious Close – 9am to 6pm
Dampier Close – Noon to 7pm
Rothesay Road – 10am to 9pm
Waterloo Road – 11am to 5pm
Kennedy Crescent – from 10am
South Close – 1pm to 5pm
Eastcliffe Close – 1pm to 5pm
Crescent Road/St Marks Road – 10am to 6pm
Freemantle Road – 11am to 2pm
Kennedy Crescent – 10am to 5pm
Parker Close – Noon to 8pm
Clanwilliam Road – 11am to 11pm
Weymouth Avenue – Noon to Midnight
St Marks Close/The Rosery – 10am to 6pm
Clyde Road – 3pm to 7pm
Chester Crescent – Noon to 9pm
Ryde Place – 9am to 7pm
Keyes Road – Noon to 4pm
Tukes Avenue – 10am to 4pm
Fareham
Thursday, June 2
Sunningdale Road, Portchester – 2pm onwards
Saturday, June 4
Heritage Gardens, Fareham
Veryan in Fareham, PO14 1NN – 3pm to 6pm
Green Road, Stubbington – 2pm onwards
Sunday, June 5
Waterside Gardens, Wallington – 1pm to 5pm
Hollam Close, Fareham – Noon to 5pm
Friday, June 3
Hillside Avenue, Widley – 9am to 9pm
Queens Road, Waterlooville – Noon to 4pm
Sandyfield Crescent, Cowplain – 3pm onwards
Saturday, June 4
Fairmead Walk, Cowplain – Noon to 6pm
Thornfield Close, off Hawthorn Road, Horndean – 1pm to 6pm
Forest End, Waterlooville – Noon onwards
Sutton Road, Waterlooville
Chaplains Avenue – 2pm onwards
Glamorgan Road- 1pm onwards
Sunday, June 5
Hunters Ride, Waterlooville – from 2pm
St Michaels Way, Horndean – Noon to 6pm
Montgomery Walk – 2.30pm to 6pm
Thursday, June 2
Third Ave, Denvillees, Havant – Noon to 4pm
Friday, June 3
Nutwick Road, Havant – 1pm to 4pm
Coronation Rd, Hayling island – 3pm onwards
Saturday, June 4
Southbrook Road, Langstone – 1pm to 4pm
Beach Road, Emsworth – 4pm to 10pm
Sunday, June 5
Boundary Way, Havant – 3pm
Hillmead Gardens, Bedhampton – Noon to 4pm
Longmead Gdns, Havant – 1pm onwards
Bosmere Road. Hayling Island – 1pm to 5pm
St Catherines Rd, Hayling Island – 1pm to 10pm
