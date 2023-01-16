FoodCycle guests

FoodCycle, which has branches in both Havant and Portsmouth, is a charity that offers people who are feeling alone, a place to eat a meal with other people, in a bid to help tackle isolation within the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The research, which sampled 2,000 people, found that 94 per cent of people have not heard of community dining and two in three agree that not enough is being done by local councils to promote community dining projects.

Dr Marsha Smith said: ‘FoodCycle projects offering opportunities to eat with others should be viewed as anchor organisations at the heart of delivering services to communities, and many more of them are needed.’

The report said: ‘FoodCycle creates moments of commensality, showing that they are responding to people’s need to socialise in warm, welcoming, social spaces. Sitting and eating a nutritious hot meal and having time to digest food in a relaxed, warm, and comfortable setting is something everyone cherishes.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

FoodCycle Havant is open on Thursdays at 6:30pm, St Joseph's Church, and they offer a free meal to anyone in need of a cooked dinner and a social space that is safe, and the Portsmouth branch is open on Wednesday at 6pm at the John Pounds Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

FoodCycle’s annual survey, which was conducted in December 2022, found that 87 percent of guests said that FoodCycle makes them feel part of their community and 86 percent said they feel happier after coming to a FoodCycle meal.

Advertisement Hide Ad