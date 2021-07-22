Sean Gower, of Newlyn Way, was the master of a 6.5 metre-long RIB vessel which was almost directly involved in a collision with a Red Funnel passenger ferry, Red Osprey, in the main fairway of the River Medina in September last year.

The 40-year-old man pleaded guilty to two offences after a joint investigation by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency’s regulatory compliance investigations team and Hampshire Constabulary.

On Thursday he was handed a £2,000 fine, with full legal costs of £3,953 awarded to the MCA and an additional surcharge of £190, making the total amount payable of £6,143.

Mr Gower, along with three companions in his vessel, departed Cowes Yacht Haven and was seen to go over the harbour speed limit of six knots before overtaking and turning sharply across the bow of the Southampton-bound ferry.

None of the four people onboard the RIB was wearing a lifejacket.

This dangerous manoeuvre, which was measured to have taken place at just eight metres away from the ferry’s bow, forced the master of the Red Osprey to go hard astern.

The RIB continued on its passage at speed towards Portsmouth, despite the presence of other small craft in the Solent at the time.

Mr Gower admitted that he had no prior knowledge of the ‘rules of the road’ and confirmed that he had carried out the manoeuvre.

Mark Cam, lead investigator with the MCA's regulatory compliance investigations team, said: ‘This result demonstrates that the MCA will always take appropriate and necessary action when a complete lack of compliance and disregard for the laws of the sea are shown, which compromise not only safety but ultimately the lives of many.

‘We want to send a clear message such offences are not acceptable and those unwilling to follow rules and regulation and improve standards of safety will face the full weight of the law.’

He was found to have committed an act which was likely to have caused the loss or destruction of, or serious damage to, a ship or structure; or the death of, or serious injury to, any person.

Mr Gower was also found guilty of impeding the safe navigation of the Red Osprey within the Inner Fairway.

PC Mark Arnold of Hampshire Constabulary’s marine support unit said: ‘Gower showed a shocking lack of regard for his own safety and those around him when he decided to flout the speed restrictions and make this manoeuvre.

‘Not only did he put himself and his passengers at risk of serious injury or death, but he jeopardised the safety of those onboard the ferry, which was forced to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

‘Gower had a very limited knowledge of operating a boat when he set out that day, and this incident highlights just how important it is to know and respect the rules when taking charge of a vessel.’

