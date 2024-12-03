A 16-year-old boy who died in a horror crash last week where three other teenagers were rushed to hospital was from Emsworth, police have now revealed.

Emsworth Common Road in Westbourne | Google

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the boy died at the scene following the collision on Emsworth Common Road in Westbourne, West Sussex, around 10.45pm on Wednesday night. The fatal crash involved a red Vauxhall Corsa and no other vehicles, Sussex Police have today said.

Two 17-year-old girls and a 17-year-old boy were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Now the force has told The News the 16-year-old boy who died was a passenger in the car while the 17-year-old female driver has now been discharged from hospital. The boy was from Emsworth.

The 17-year-old girl passenger has also been released from hospital while the 17-year-old boy remains in hospital.

In an update, Sussex Police said: “This was a single-vehicle collision and an investigation is ongoing. Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses. No arrests have been made.”

A force spokesperson previously said last week: “Officers are investigating the full circumstances of the incident and want witnesses or anyone with relevant information such as dashcam or CCTV footage of the vehicles in the area at the time to come forward.

“Police would also be keen to speak with anyone who believes they saw the vehicle prior to the collision in the area.”

Anyone with information can contact police, quoting Operation Lutterworth.