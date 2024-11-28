Boy, 16, dies and three teenagers injured in horror crash near A27

A 16-year-old boy died in a horror car crash near the A27 that left three other teenagers injured.

Breaking news

As reported, Emsworth Common Road in Westbourne, West Sussex, was still closed off this morning following a crash around 10.45pm last night.

Now Sussex Police have said a boy died in the incident after paramedics tried to save him. He was pronounced dead at the scene following an incident involving a red Vauxhall Corsa.

Police were called at around 10.45pm, and two 17-year-old girls and a 16-year-old boy were also taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

A force spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating the full circumstances of the incident and want witnesses or anyone with relevant information such as dashcam or CCTV footage of the vehicles in the area at the time to come forward.

“Police would also be keen to speak with anyone who believes they saw the vehicle prior to the collision in the area.”

Anyone with information can contact police, quoting Operation Lutterworth.