A boy who was drowning in rough seas after jumping off a pier has said he is “extremely grateful” to a “hero” teenager who risked his life to save him.

Reggie Jones | GoFundMe

Reggie Jones, 13, was “egged on” by friends to jump off South Parade Pier in Southsea on Sunday around 6pm before struggling to stay afloat when stranger Marlee Elliott, 17, came to the rescue, as reported.

The two teenagers have now spoken of their “scary” ordeals - with Reggie admitting he thought he was going to die, while “proud” Marlee said he would “do it again”.

Horror struck when Reggie dived into the sea after being encouraged by friends before getting into trouble. Luckily for him, quick-thinking Marlee ran to the shoreline and swam around 200 yards out to sea. He then held Reggie above the water while they waited for emergency services.

The lifeboat arrived shortly after and dragged the pair out of the water before Reggie was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital having been coughing up water.

Paramedics said Reggie was just two minutes away from drowning, with him in hospital for two days due to problems with his kidneys.

Meanwhile, Marlee spent two hours in the ambulance with a body temperature that had dropped to 31 degrees - four degrees below the barrier for hypothermia.

Reggie, from Portsmouth, said: “I was with a group of four school mates from Year Nine. We were messing about on the pier and then I jumped off in the sea not knowing that it was a riptide.

“When I was in the water I just gave up and I thought that was it and that was pretty scary. It was probably about 10 feet down and I've never done anything like that before.

“It wasn't cold when I jumped in but it got colder. I don't remember much of what happened until I was pulled out by the lifeboat. To be honest there was a lot of shouting but I don't think my friends were doing much to help. None of them jumped in even though I wasn't too far from the pier.

“I am extremely grateful to Marlee for what he did as I wouldn't be here if it weren't for him. I can't say that I'll be jumping into the sea again any time soon.”

Marlee, speaking of his heroic actions to save Reggie, said: “I was at a party on the beach front with a group of around eight friends. We had been there for about two hours. I know he jumped off the pier and despite there being lots of people on the beach no one was looking like they were going to save him.

“I wouldn't say I'm a massively confident sea swimmer but I was the best out of our group. It really was a fight or flight moment. I was with him for at least five minutes before the lifeboat came and dragged us out.

“I sat in the ambulance for about two hours to warm up before going home. I feel fine now.

“I am not one for boasting but I am proud of what I did. I know that it might not be what you're supposed to do but I think I would do it again in the same situation.”

Marlee’s mum Amy Louise has now revealed her pride, saying: “I'm such a proud mum. No words can describe right now. It hasn't sunk into Marlee yet either that he actually saved Reggie's life. He's our hero.”

A GoFundMe campaign has now been set up by Reggie's stepdad, Jay Ayling, 33, to reward Marlee's selfless act with a brand new motorbike.

Reggie's step-father Mr Ayling said: “I think Reggie knows he was being a bit of a douche and won't be doing it again anytime soon. His friends were egging him on and so he did it but he just ran out of puff and it was only because of what Marlee did that he is still here. I can't thank him enough.

“I think the incident scared the life out of Reggie. He said in hospital that he didn't want to die. I believe that people that do heroic things deserve to be recognised so I set up the fundraiser to help him get his motorbike as he has earned it.”

To donate go to: www.gofundme.com/f/8f2yh-help-a-hero