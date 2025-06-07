A police helicopter was deployed in the hunt for a murder suspect after a Portsmouth woman - who has now been named - was found dead.

Samantha Murphy

As reported on Friday night, two men were arrested on suspicion of murder after the discovery of 32-year-old Samantha Murphy’s body at a house.

She was found at a property on Wadham Road, North End, after officers were called there at 7.37am on Thursday (June 5).

As part of the investigation, a 32-year-old man from Petersfield and a 32-year-old man from Havant have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody at this time, police said on Friday.

The National Police Air Service (NPAS) chopper.

Meanwhile, a police helicopter was seen on Thursday night and into Friday over Havant, Waterlooville and the A3(M) - with the force now revealing it was deployed in the search for a murder suspect.

A resident who saw the chopper in the sky for around an hour from about 12.30am on Friday said: “The helicopter was circling the A3(M), Waterlooville and Purbrook areas. It was over the Leigh Park area a lot too. It returned to its base about 1.40am.”

The National Police Air Service (NPAS), confirming they were deployed to help with the search, said: “At 11.55pm on Thursday (5 June), a police helicopter crew from NPAS Benson was deployed to the Havant area to support Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary in the search for a suspect. Total flying time on the task was 54 minutes.”

Wadham Road murder probe | Supplied

A Hampshire police spokesperson said the helicopter deployment “related to the murder investigation in Portsmouth”. Both suspects remain in custody currently.