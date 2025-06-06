A “heroic” teenager risked his own life and jumped off South Parade Pier in strong currents to save a drowning boy.

Reggie Jones | GoFundMe

Fearless Marlee Elliott, 17, selflessly dived into choppy waters on Sunday to rescue the desperate boy, Reggie Jones. Reggie had jumped off the pier into the sea before becoming overwhelmed and struggling to make it to shore.

Without hesitation and with no professional support, Marlee put his life on the line for a stranger - with him now being praised as a hero.

The drama unfolded in front of stunned onlookers, with one witness recalling: “I was on the pier when it happened. This lad jumped off the boat deck into a very strong current… another boy ran from the beach to help and got caught too, just as the RNLI showed up.”

Others online have praised Marlee’s courage, describing him as a “selfless young man”, “a true hero,” and “a credit to his family.” One commenter wrote: “This is what you call bravery - no professional backup, just passion for a stranger’s life.”

South Parade Pier

Reggie’s parents are now appealing to the public to give Marlee the thanks he deserves. Marlee is currently studying to become a chef and has been saving for a motorbike.

James Pike, writing on the GoFundMe, said: “Reggie jumped from South Parade Pier and got caught in a very strong current and became too tired to get back to safety. A young 17 year old local lad called Marlee took it upon himself to save him.

“Without the bravery and courage of this young man, Reggie would not be here today. Myself and Reggie's parents are eternally grateful for this young man's bravery and we would like to help him.

“Marlee is currently in college and wishes to be a chef. I know he's been saving for a motorcycle and I think every hero should receive what they deserve.”

To donate go to: www.gofundme.com/f/8f2yh-help-a-hero