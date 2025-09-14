British boxing icon Ricky Hatton has died aged 46.

He was found at his home in Greater Manchester, where a police cordon is in place. Greater Manchester Police confirmed that a body had been found at Hatton's address and that the death was not being treated as suspicious.

A GMP spokesperson said: "We can confirm that we have found a body at an address on Bowlacre Road in Gee Cross at 6.45am today, Sunday, September 14. The death is not being treated as suspicious."

He had not fought professionally since taking on Vyachslav Senchenko in Manchester in 2012, three and a half years after he had hung up his gloves following a defeat by Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas.

Hatton, who held an MBE, had worked as a boxing promoter and trainer since hanging up his gloves and appeared on the TV show Dancing on Ice last year. But he had been due to return to the ring in December, 13 years on from his last professional bout and was expected to face Dubai's first-ever professional boxer Eisa Al Dah in the Emirate.

Hatton is one of Britain's most popular ever fighters, becoming renowned for taking huge swathes of support over to Las Vegas for huge fights against the likes of Floyd Mayweather, Paulie Malignaggi and Pacquiao.

Tyson Fury led the tributes to Hatton via an emotional social media post as he said: “RIP to the legend @rickyhatton may he RIP. There will only ever be one Ricky Hatton. can’t believe this so young.” Former trainer Adam Booth added: “Truly heartbreaking. Ricky rest your soul in peace my friend. I hope your spirit can now truly feel the love and admiration that has always existed for you!”

Chris Eubank Jr wrote, “Rest in Peace Mr Ricky Hatton. We salute you”, and Hatton’s popularity across sports led former England striker Michael Owen to say: “RIP Ricky Hatton. What a guy. And what a fighter. Incredibly sad news”.

Matchroom Boxing posted: “(We are) saddened to hear the news of Ricky Hatton’s passing. Our thoughts and condolences are with Ricky’s friends and family at this tragic time. There’s only one Ricky Hatton,” and Piers Morgan said: “RIP Ricky ‘The Hitman’ Hatton, 46. Found dead at his home in Manchester, police say no suspicious circumstances. What incredibly sad news.”