Brune Park Community School, in Military Road, will open its doors again following the blaze.

More than 40 firefighters from across the county were mobilised to tackle the fire, which ignited shortly before 5.53pm on Saturday.

Firefighters pictured at Brune Park Community School fighting a blaze at one of the site's buildings. Photo: Simmone Prager.

Gosport and Fareham (GFM) Multi Academy Trust (MAT) confirmed, who operate Brune Park School, praised the emergency services for their heroics.

A GFM spokesman said: ‘We would like to say a huge thank you to emergency services who responded to the fire at Brune Park Community School.

‘It was their swift action that ensure the fire was quickly brought under control, preventing a more serious situation and further damage to the building.

‘Their rapid response means the school will be fully operationally when students return on Monday.

Ella-Mai Mcintosh-Sayles, 12, captured this photo of the Brune Park fire.

‘We cannot comment further on the cause of the fire as this is currently under investigated by the police.’

Firefighters carried out a further inspection of the building at 7am this morning.

A Hampshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman confirmed no further action needs to be taken.

The blaze took hold in a recently closed-building – earmarked for demolition – at Brune Park.

Photos on social media showed smoke pouring out of the roof.

The inferno, which took crews with 17 crews with breathing apparatus sets and two main jets to quench the flames, was extinguished by 9.25pm.