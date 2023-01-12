Bus passengers across Portsmouth can benefit from single bus fares capped at £2 for the winter under a government-backed campaign to encourage people back on to public transport.

Portsmouth City Council have partnered up with Stagecoach and First Solent who have also taken up the scheme, and

Any single bus fare, with bus providers taking part in the scheme which is First and Stagecoach, will be capped at £2 and fares that cost less than £2 will remain unchanged.

Stagecoach are taking part in a government initiative offering £2 bus fares during the first three months of 2023.

The temporary £2 bus fare cap on single adult fares does not change the concessionary fare scheme or impact free travel and the cap will run until March 31 in order to help people during the cost of living crisis.

Councillor Lynne Stagg, cabinet member for traffic and transportation, said: ‘It is great that the bus operators in Portsmouth have signed up to take part in the fare cap scheme. We know cost of living pressures are affecting many people and hopefully these discounted fares will help residents to cut costs as they use buses to get to school, work and other destinations around the city.

‘By catching the bus, everyone can help to lower the number of cars in our city centre, reducing congestion, cutting emissions and making a real difference to the environment.’

