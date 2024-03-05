Car smashes into M27 barrier after aquaplaning in heavy rain - police update
As reported, the incident happened around 7.30am near junction 2 eastbound. The AA reported the road was left partially blocked causing delays for drivers.
Now police have provided more details on the incident. A spokesperson said: "We were called at 7.33am to reports of a collision on the M27 at junction 2.
"It involved one vehicle which had been in collision with a barrier. No injuries were reported."
Drivers also suffered delays further along the M27 and on the M3. The AA said earlier: "Very slow traffic on M3 Northbound at J13 A335 Leigh Road (Chandlers Ford). Congestion to the M27 and back along the M27 westbound to J7 (Hedge End)."
Meanwhile, drivers needing fuel were warned. “No fuel available on M27 Westbound at M27 (Rownhams Services). Rownhams Services is located between J4 (M3) and J3 (Southampton Docks),” the AA said.