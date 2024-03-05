Car smashes into M27 barrier after aquaplaning in heavy rain - police update

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As reported, the incident happened around 7.30am near junction 2 eastbound. The AA reported the road was left partially blocked causing delays for drivers.

Now police have provided more details on the incident. A spokesperson said: "We were called at 7.33am to reports of a collision on the M27 at junction 2.

"It involved one vehicle which had been in collision with a barrier. No injuries were reported."

Drivers also suffered delays further along the M27 and on the M3. The AA said earlier: "Very slow traffic on M3 Northbound at J13 A335 Leigh Road (Chandlers Ford). Congestion to the M27 and back along the M27 westbound to J7 (Hedge End)."