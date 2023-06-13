Bubble, a tortoise-shell coloured cat, vanished a year and a week ago when she escaped from her basket in a car park near Victoria Park. Her owners, Richard and Penny Caws, were moving back to the Isle of Wight from their home in France and were staying in Portsmouth overnight in order to catch the ferry the next morning.

Upon arrival in the city, Bubble escaped from her basket and headed off in the direction of the park, but despite efforts to try and find her the devastated owners were at a loss.

They never lost faith that Bubble would be reunited with them and were delighted when she was recently discovered in the Second Sea Lord’s garden in the Naval Base by AB Hayley Bascran who took her to a vet. The vet believed that Bubble may have had recently had kittens which prompted Hayley to get in contact with Portsmouth Cats who searched high and low in the garden area to check if any kittens were at risk – but they found none.

Bubble reunited with owners after a year when she escaped from her basket in Portsmouth.

Helen Christmas, a trustee of the charity, and her team took Bubble to the vets where it was confirmed that she had not had kittens and had, in fact, been spade.

She said: ‘We ended up crawling through the undergrowth of the Second Sea Lord’s garden looking for kittens.’

It became clear that the cat did not have a British microchip and that she originated from France so Helen began trying to track down the vet where she had been chipped in a desperate bid to find her owners. And to her surprise she received a message from Richard about Bubble.

The cat was fostered and was living at the Fountain pub in North End, and after communicating with Bubble’s owners they travelled from the Isle of Wight to be reunited with their beloved pet.

Helen added: ‘It was just lovely after all that little Bubble had been through to be reunited with her owners – she was definitely a missed cat.