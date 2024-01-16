RNLI crew rescues cat trapped under pontoon at East Cowes Marina
A cat has been rescued by the RNLI after getting itself stuck underneath a pontoon at a marina.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Coastguards had an interesting rescue mission earlier this week after a cat was spotted trapped under a pontoon at East Cowes Marina. Rather than a member of public trying to save the frightened cat, a lifeboat went out to perform the task on January 14. Once the crew arrived at the marina, staff managed to reach the distressed feline by partially dismantling the wooden structure. The cat then duly sprang to freedom in order to continue investigating the area.The lifeboat crew were able to return to the station after a successful rescue.
During the tale of events, the crew, who were proceeding back down the river, were hailed by the crew of a tender which had run out of fuel. The team on the lifeboat assumed its rescue mode once again and towed the craft to Shepards Marina.
The crew finally arrived back at the lifeboat station at 3:22 pm. The station was then contacted by the owner of the cat, who said she had been looking for the cat all night before hearing the cat mewing from under the pontoon.