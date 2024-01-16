A cat has been rescued by the RNLI after getting itself stuck underneath a pontoon at a marina.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Coastguards had an interesting rescue mission earlier this week after a cat was spotted trapped under a pontoon at East Cowes Marina. Rather than a member of public trying to save the frightened cat, a lifeboat went out to perform the task on January 14. Once the crew arrived at the marina, staff managed to reach the distressed feline by partially dismantling the wooden structure. The cat then duly sprang to freedom in order to continue investigating the area.The lifeboat crew were able to return to the station after a successful rescue.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the tale of events, the crew, who were proceeding back down the river, were hailed by the crew of a tender which had run out of fuel. The team on the lifeboat assumed its rescue mode once again and towed the craft to Shepards Marina.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad