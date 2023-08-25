Volunteers at the branch had hoped the unfortunate cats’ one-eyed state would appeal to potential adopters hoping to give an unlucky cats a new home but it has not been the case.

Branch Coordinator Kate Stapleford said: “It was an unusual coincidence that Dennis and Harmony both had pre-existing eye problems when they arrived and when we saw the severity they were swiftly taken to the vet. Dennis' left eye was removed because of a deep-seated ulcer and Harmony's right eye was likely to have developed problems over time which, very sadly, were never treated.”

Dennis is about 18 months old and was one of a pair of black unneutered male cats who took up residence in a garden in Gosport.

Sadly no owner came forward and the finder fed them and cared for them until the Branch had foster space available.

The pair were treated as single cats because they did not have a strong bond and Barry was quickly adopted but Dennis is still waiting.

He is very affectionate and known for nudging his fosterer’s hand if he feels he is not receiving an appropriate amount of fuss.

He will fit in well with an adult home or one with older children where he can be an only pet.

Young black-and-white cats Harmony and Melody are just eight months old and they would be best-suited to a home together where they can also be the only pets.

They were part of an unwanted litter which the owner had been unable to home directly and it is likely that Harmony was in considerable pain before her eye was treated, and the Branch worked with the owner to ensure the mother cat was healthy and neutered so that she would not have to have any more unexpected kittens.

The playful duo has not let their early experiences hold them back and Melody loves nothing more than to play with ball-toys while Harmony prefers to be showered with affection.

Kate added: “It’s an extremely busy time for us at the Branch at present and we’re finding many of the cats that arrive need additional or significant vet care like Dennis and Harmony.

“We’d strongly encourage owners to ensure their own cats are neutered which will not only help prevent unwanted litters but also the vet bills that are associated with pregnancy and birth. Neutering has great health benefits such as preventing certain cancers in females and making males less likely to roam and fight while looking for a mate which in turn could help prevent them from contracting diseases such as FIV. Neutering really is the kindest gift you can give your cat.”