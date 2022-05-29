The blaze broke out in a three-storey apartment building at the corner of London Road and Beechwood Road, Hilsea, yesterday.

Firefighters, police and paramedics were called to the scene at 3.45pm on Saturday.

Flat fire in London Road, Hilsea. Picture: Paul Garrod

Dozens of people were evacuated from the building.

No-one was reported to have been injured in the blaze.

However one family’s two-storey apartment was gutted by the fire and smoke.

The aftermath of the fire, which has wrecked a two-storey flat inside the apartment block in London Road.

The cause of the fire remaining unknown at present, according to crew manager Dave Burt.

He explained: ‘Everyone is out, everyone is safe.

‘We’re not sure how it’s been started. It looks like it’s an accident.’

The emergency service response to the blaze has been praised by Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt.

She tweeted: ‘My thanks to emergency and community responders who have dealt with a serious fire at a block of flats on London Road this evening.’

Police attended the scene to aid with traffic management and road closures were put in place on London Road.