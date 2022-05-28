Hilsea fire guts family's two-storey flat and apartment block is evacuated

A FIRE has gutted a family’s two-storey flat, with emergency services evacuating dozens of people from the apartment block before bringing the blaze under control.

By Richard Lemmer
Saturday, 28th May 2022, 6:44 pm

Police, paramedics and fire crews were scrambled to the scene at 3.45pm this afternoon, as the flat fire erupted in a three-storey apartment block at the corner of London Road and Beechwood Road, Hilsea.

No one is reported as being injured by the blaze, which saw dozens of apartment block residents evacuated by firefighters.

The aftermath of the fire, which has wrecked a two-storey flat inside the apartment block in London Road.

A family’s two-storey flat was gutted by the fire and smoke, with the cause of the blaze remaining unknown at present, according to crew manager Dave Burt.

The firefighter, who attended with two crews from Cosham Fire Station alongside two crews from Southsea Fire Station, said:

He said: ‘Everyone is out, everyone is safe.

‘We’re not sure how it’s been started. It looks like it’s an accident.’

Flat fire in London Road, Hilsea. Picture: Paul Garrod

Road closures were in place near the Coach and Horses pub, but the road has now fully reopened.

