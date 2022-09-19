A number of Fratton residents went to St Mary’s Church to, not only pay their respects, but come together as a community to mourn the nation’s loss.

The Reverend Canon Bob White said: ‘I met her when I was made Queen’s Chaplain in 2019. I went to the garden party where I was presented. That was an overwhelming experience because I was very aware that we were in the presence of someone very special.

Audrey Barrett with her artwork as she pays tribute to the Queen.

‘Despite all of the grandeur and the ceremony it was also a funeral done in the way that we would carry out a funeral and it has been done in a way that we can all be able to share that process of grief and mourning.’

Lorayne White of Fratton said: ‘I thought the service was very moving and I respect her for her service to the country. She certainly did stick to the vow that she made when she was younger, and that is something that not many people do.’

Lorayne was joined by her colleague, Phillip Adams.

He said: ‘I know a lot of people my age don’t show a lot of interest but she means a lot to me and I have to admit, I did cry when I found out that she had died.

Pictured: (left to right) Phillip Adams and Lorayne White

‘It is her changing of the guard where Charles will now take her place.’

The Rev Kate Marlow of St Mary’s Church, said: ‘I think whether you are a royalist or not, the service that she gave shows selflessness and I don’t think there will ever be a monarch that will match that and just seeing the crowds of people is a testament to this lady and I also think that this country has done her proud.

‘I think also seeing the grief of the royal family shows everyone that they are human and that they have lost someone they loved.’

Amongst the people in attendance was Fratton resident, Audrey Barrett, 75, who arrived at the church with some artwork completed to pay her tribute to the Queen.

She said: ‘It is all about respect and I wanted to show that within my art because I think she was a wonderful lady.’

Olivia Dixon, 13, was also in attendance with her dad, Matt Dixon, who was the project manager for the organ project of St Mary’s Church, as well as her brother and her mum.

The 13-year-old said: ‘It was very nice, I liked how it wasn’t too sad and it was more about the future and it was a celebration for the Queen.

‘I think that she is an inspiration and even though she has passed away, she will not be forgotten.’