Henry Rawlings picked up and bagged hundreds of piles of dog mess while trekking the Serpent Trail. The route runs Haslemere to Petersfield in the South Downs National Park.

The 46-year-old, from Storrington, West Sussex, said he decided to clear up the poos left behind by ‘disrespectful’ dog owners in order to help protect the habitat. The four-day hike took Mr Rawlings through heathlands – considered one of the rarest habitats.

South Downs National Park Authority of Olivia French engagement officer for Heathlands Reunited and charity hiker Henry Rawlings on the Serpent Trail. Picture: Jeff Travis/PA.

The area houses vulnerable species such as sand lizards, smooth snakes, silver-studded blue butterflies and Dartford warblers. Mr Rawlings said: ‘I couldn’t help but notice the amount of dog poo that had been left, so I decided to tidy those areas up.

‘I thought collecting the dog poo would make the fundraiser a bit more of a challenge, as well as help protect the habitat. I lost count of the number of poos I scooped up but I reckon it was well over 40kg in total.

‘I think not picking up dog poo is disrespectful to other people and the countryside. Not only is there the hygiene element, there are also health risks for humans and creatures alike.

‘It’s not difficult to pick and bag, and even take home if there is no bin available.’ Olivia French, engagement officer for Heathlands Reunited, which is working to conserve and enhance the habitat, said dog excrement can upset the nutrient balance of the soils.

