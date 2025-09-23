A footballer was flown by air ambulance to hospital after suffering a “significant brain injury” when it is believed he collided with a concrete wall.

Billy Vigar, who has been with Chi City since the summer | Picture CCFC

Chichester City FC forward Billy Vigar, 21, has been placed in an induced coma following the horror incident on Saturday that led to the Isthmian Premier Division match at Wingate and Finchley in north London being abandoned.

Vigar, who is a graduate of Arsenal’s academy, is believed to have collided with a concrete wall after trying to keep the ball in play and slipping a little over 10 minutes after the game had started. He was flown by air ambulance to a London hospital where he was placed in an induced coma.

Chichester City said on X: "Billy received a significant brain injury and is currently in an induced coma in intensive care receiving the best possible treatment.

"It is too early to say what the outcome will be and even if things go well, there will be a long road to recovery. Love from the whole CCFC family Billy."

Billy, who was on Arsenal’s books for seven years, has played for clubs including Derby County, Eastbourne Borough and Hastings United. He joined Chi City after a trial in the summer.