Delight as Junk Emporium opens its doors in Cosham selling an eclectic range of second hand goods
The Junk Emporium already had stores in Portsmouth and Waterlooville, but opened the doors to its new Cosham branch yesterday (Monday, September 22)
Jon Corbin’s family-run business took over the former Boots Pharmacy in the High Street which has been vacant since October 2023.
He said he hoped ‘to do Cosham proud’ after a public vote saw the area identified as a popular location for a new store.
Watch an interview with him and a look inside the store in the video embedded in this story.
The Junk Emporium specialises in rehoming and recycling goods that would otherwise go to landfill. They sell a broad range of products from teaspoons to furniture with a number of items sourced from bankrupt and liquidation stock.