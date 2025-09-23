A family-run business selling an eclectic range of second hand goods has opened its third store in the area, as it continues to build on its success.

The Junk Emporium already had stores in Portsmouth and Waterlooville, but opened the doors to its new Cosham branch yesterday (Monday, September 22)

Jon Corbin’s family-run business took over the former Boots Pharmacy in the High Street which has been vacant since October 2023.

The Junk Emporium officially opened on Monday, September 22, 2025, in the former Boots store in Cosham High Street.Pictured is: Jon Corbin, joint owner of The Junk Emporium.Picture: Sarah Standing (220925-9777) | Sarah Standing

He said he hoped ‘to do Cosham proud’ after a public vote saw the area identified as a popular location for a new store.

Watch an interview with him and a look inside the store in the video embedded in this story.

The Junk Emporium specialises in rehoming and recycling goods that would otherwise go to landfill. They sell a broad range of products from teaspoons to furniture with a number of items sourced from bankrupt and liquidation stock.