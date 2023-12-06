Christmas in Hampshire: Gosport Christmas markets to take place every Saturday
Following the success of the Gosport Christmas market, the council has decided to put on more events to get everyone in the mood for Christmas.
There will be seasonal mini-markets and street entertainment from 10am to 3pm every Saturday until December 23 in Gosport High Street.
The markets are being held by the council's new operator, Anchored In Gosport and as well as local traders selling gifts and goodies, the markets will include Santa’s grotto, performers, face-painting, crafts, rides and activities.
Councillor Peter Chegwyn, Leader of the Council, said: "We're keeping the festive spirit going with more brilliant markets from the Anchored in Gosport team, and more free entertainment from some of the most creative performers around. Plus, there will be free family activities to enjoy."
The Saturday events will also see free family entertainment in the High Street which will include go-karting, a craft bus and live music.
There will be different street entertainers performing at each event and these performances will include acts such as Lairy Fairy and her Magic Christmas Pudding, the Snowball Sprites and giant animal puppets.
Cllr Chegwyn added: "Next year there will be another programme of free events in the borough, following the successful events we supported this summer and in the festive season. We're hoping to run more free festivals in 2024, including events on Walpole Park at the end of July and the beginning of September.
"And as well as regular market through the year, the Anchored in Gosport team will be running bespoke markets every fourth Saturday from March."