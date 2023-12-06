The 14 Hampshire restaurants in Michelin Guide 2023 including Fat Olives, Chesil Rectory and Marle
The Michelin Guide 2023 was announced back in March and there have been a number of new venues added to the list that have been recognised by the French company.
From Fat Olives in Emsworth to Chesil Rectory in Winchester, there are so many places to choose from – and they are only a short drive away.
There are currently 14 eateries that have been recognised for offering fine dining experiences in the Hampshire area by being named in the famous guide – but it does not always mean that they have been awarded a star or that they are pricey.
If a restaurant has been featured in the guide, it means that they are serving customers high quality food, made with fresh quality ingredients. Restaurants can also be recognised in the guide if they are offering high quality food that does not break the bank.
Here are 14 places in Hampshire that are in mentioned the guide this year: