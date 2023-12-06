News you can trust since 1877
The 14 Hampshire restaurants in Michelin Guide 2023 including Fat Olives, Chesil Rectory and Marle

If you love being wined and dined, then look no further because Hampshire is home to a range of incredible eateries.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Mar 2023, 12:26 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 11:39 GMT

The Michelin Guide 2023 was announced back in March and there have been a number of new venues added to the list that have been recognised by the French company.

From Fat Olives in Emsworth to Chesil Rectory in Winchester, there are so many places to choose from – and they are only a short drive away.

There are currently 14 eateries that have been recognised for offering fine dining experiences in the Hampshire area by being named in the famous guide – but it does not always mean that they have been awarded a star or that they are pricey.

If a restaurant has been featured in the guide, it means that they are serving customers high quality food, made with fresh quality ingredients. Restaurants can also be recognised in the guide if they are offering high quality food that does not break the bank.

To view the Michelin Guide, click here.

Here are 14 places in Hampshire that are in mentioned the guide this year:

Here are some of the best restaurants in Portsmouth and Hampshire - according to the Michelin Guide. Picture credit: Google Street View

1. Michelin Guide

Here are some of the best restaurants in Portsmouth and Hampshire - according to the Michelin Guide. Picture credit: Google Street View Photo: Google Street View

Fat Olives, on South Street, Emsworth is in the Michelin Guide.

2. Fat Olives, Emsworth

Fat Olives, on South Street, Emsworth is in the Michelin Guide. Photo: Google Street View

The Hoddington Arms Bidden Road, Basingstoke, is in the Michelin Guide.

3. 'well-crafted dishes'

The Hoddington Arms Bidden Road, Basingstoke, is in the Michelin Guide. Photo: Google Street View

36 on the Quay at South Street, Emsworth, is in the Michelin Guide.

4. 36 on the Quay, Emsworth

36 on the Quay at South Street, Emsworth, is in the Michelin Guide. Photo: Google Street View

