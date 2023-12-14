Christmas in Hampshire: Port Solent's Festival of Christmas welcomed 30,000 people
Port Solent celebrated a festive weekend at its annual Festival of Christmas, which was held on December 9 and 10, and the event drew an impressive total of nearly 30,000 visitors over the weekend, with 17,000 attendees on Saturday and 13,000 on Sunday. This has officially broken the record of the previous year which welcomed approximately 28,000 people.
The Festival of Christmas, known for its festive offerings, showcased seasonal street entertainment, live music, and over 100 market stalls – all under cover, providing a delightful festive experience. The Christmas market featured a complete array of handcrafted goods and gifts, ensuring visitors found the perfect presents for their loved ones.
Port Solent’s Lisa Fowler expressed her enthusiasm for the record-breaking weekend: "The Festival of Christmas was the perfect day out for families and friends to enjoy some festive entertainment and seasonal shopping. We had more market stalls than ever this year, and as we’re the only market that’s entirely under cover, the visitors could relax and browse, whatever the weather.”
The weekend featured an amazing line-up of performers including The Igloo Band, Salvation Army Band, Warsash Band, Theatre Arts Kids and entertainment from the Two Wise Men, the Christmas Pudding and a Festive Fairy. The Creation Station also offered lots of fun for little ones, with face glitter, reindeer food and decoration making.
Port Solent will keep the festivities going with a Christmas carol service on the Boardwalk on Wednesday, December 20 at 6.30pmand the event will raise money for the Portsmouth Salvation Army Band and Portsmouth Baroque Choir.