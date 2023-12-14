Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Port Solent celebrated a festive weekend at its annual Festival of Christmas, which was held on December 9 and 10, and the event drew an impressive total of nearly 30,000 visitors over the weekend, with 17,000 attendees on Saturday and 13,000 on Sunday. This has officially broken the record of the previous year which welcomed approximately 28,000 people.

The Festival of Christmas, known for its festive offerings, showcased seasonal street entertainment, live music, and over 100 market stalls – all under cover, providing a delightful festive experience. The Christmas market featured a complete array of handcrafted goods and gifts, ensuring visitors found the perfect presents for their loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Port Solent’s Lisa Fowler expressed her enthusiasm for the record-breaking weekend: "The Festival of Christmas was the perfect day out for families and friends to enjoy some festive entertainment and seasonal shopping. We had more market stalls than ever this year, and as we’re the only market that’s entirely under cover, the visitors could relax and browse, whatever the weather.”

Festive favourites performed by the Warsash Band at the Festival of Christmas in Port Solent. Picture: Mike Cooter (091223)

The weekend featured an amazing line-up of performers including The Igloo Band, Salvation Army Band, Warsash Band, Theatre Arts Kids and entertainment from the Two Wise Men, the Christmas Pudding and a Festive Fairy. The Creation Station also offered lots of fun for little ones, with face glitter, reindeer food and decoration making.