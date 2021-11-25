Hannah’s Holiday Home Appeal, which offers families fun breaks at holiday homes, is collaborating with Havant’s O2 store for the appeal.

New and used toys are needed for disadvantaged children and young people affected by poverty, illness, neglect, or any additional needs.

Donations can be handed in up until Wednesday, December 15 at the O2 Store in Havant, in the Meridian Shopping Centre.

Tilly Hadley and Pam Marshall from Hannah's Appeal pictured with O2 store manager Joel Hatchard. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

The appeal is being hosted by The BAK Foundation, a franchise of O2 and a charity which was founded during the national pandemic in 2020.

Joel Hatchard, The BAK Foundation Ambassador, is the fundraising lead for the Christmas toy appeal drive.

He will be in store and waiting to bag donations up ready for delivery in time for Christmas.

Hannah's Appeal and O2 in Havant are collaborating to launch a toy and game collection drive to support children with cancer. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Pam Marshall, from Hannah’s Holiday Home Appeal, said: ‘These past 18 months have seen our busiest months since we began.

‘As soon as we could open after each lock down we were busy with back to back bookings.

‘Due to the health of our families receiving a respite memory making break, we need to replace all the board games.

‘As we have over 150 families each year playing with them and their well-being is paramount, so all our board games are replaced ready for the next season.

‘Even more so since Covid struck, the importance of replacing used board games with new is even more important.

‘The toy drive being organised by Joel at O2 store Havant will assist us so much and help so many.

‘Not only will it support us, but we will be sharing the love and generosity of O2 customers even further with the children’s wards at QA and also a local foodbank supporting children and families, so donations will certainly be shared around and make a huge difference to so many.’

The appeal was launched at the O2 store on November 15.

Nazneen Khan, founder of the BAK Foundation, said: ‘Every winter we run a Christmas toy appeal for children with the aim of spreading the festive cheer.

‘Seeing the work that is done by Hannah’s Holiday Home has really inspired us to help support them.’

