Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An eleven month long sailing race has come to an end following a shortened last leg due to weather conditions.

The top three wnners of the Clipper round the world yacht race - Winner Bob Beggs (left), second place Ineke van der Weijden (centre), and third place skipper James Finney (right) | Clipper

The Clipper Race 2023-24 champion was team Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam! as they edged out the competition to take home the overall win. The finish was set to take place in Portsmouth today, however light winds were set to impact the fleets arrival in Portsmouth, with the homecoming now a celebration of their achievements rather than a finish line.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ha Long Bay took the overall win by one point last night with team Perseverance in second, and Zhuhai, led by a Southampton sailor James Finney, four points behind in third. Bob Beggs was the leader of the winners and he was delighted to claim the win in dramatic fashion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bob said: "It gives me great pleasure to join a highly motivated, organised team such as the crew on Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam. Ably assisted by my first mate Cameron McCracken. Emotions have been running high all day on the anticipation of receiving news of our podium position on arrival in Gunwharf Quays. I'm indebted to the whole team for welcoming me with open arms and allowing me to join the team."

The Ha Long Bay first mate, Cameron McCracken, added: "I can't quite believe what we've done today. To win this race with this unbelievable team is not something I thought would happen when I joined the boat in Airlie Beach.

The final Clipper 2023-2024 race standings were:

First: Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam 138 points

Second: Perseverance 137 points

Third: Zhuhai 134 points

Fourth: UNICEF 116 points

Fifth: Dare To Lead 107 points

Sixth: Qingdao 102 points

Seventh: Our Isles and Oceans 98 points

Eighth: Yacht Club Punta del Este 90 points

Ninth: PSP Logistics 73 points

Tenth: Washington DC 53 points