Clipper Round the World Race 2024: Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam! take the victory in Portsmouth shortened last leg
The Clipper Race 2023-24 champion was team Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam! as they edged out the competition to take home the overall win. The finish was set to take place in Portsmouth today, however light winds were set to impact the fleets arrival in Portsmouth, with the homecoming now a celebration of their achievements rather than a finish line.
Ha Long Bay took the overall win by one point last night with team Perseverance in second, and Zhuhai, led by a Southampton sailor James Finney, four points behind in third. Bob Beggs was the leader of the winners and he was delighted to claim the win in dramatic fashion.
Bob said: "It gives me great pleasure to join a highly motivated, organised team such as the crew on Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam. Ably assisted by my first mate Cameron McCracken. Emotions have been running high all day on the anticipation of receiving news of our podium position on arrival in Gunwharf Quays. I'm indebted to the whole team for welcoming me with open arms and allowing me to join the team."
The Ha Long Bay first mate, Cameron McCracken, added: "I can't quite believe what we've done today. To win this race with this unbelievable team is not something I thought would happen when I joined the boat in Airlie Beach.
“The crew of Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam have showed time and time again that it's not over 'til it's over and are incredibly gutsy in their collective character. They've shown that today and they deserve this win more than I. Finally, I want to congratulate Perseverance and Zhuhai for their excellent podium achievements as well and thank them for making it so incredibly nerve wracking!"
The final Clipper 2023-2024 race standings were:
First: Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam 138 points
Second: Perseverance 137 points
Third: Zhuhai 134 points
Fourth: UNICEF 116 points
Fifth: Dare To Lead 107 points
Sixth: Qingdao 102 points
Seventh: Our Isles and Oceans 98 points
Eighth: Yacht Club Punta del Este 90 points
Ninth: PSP Logistics 73 points
Tenth: Washington DC 53 points
Eleventh: Bekezela 41 points
