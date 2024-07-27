WATCH: Former winner takes us behind the scenes of the Clipper Race as it heads to Gunwharf finish line
The Clipper Race is set finish in Gunwharf today, eleven months and 40,000 nautical miles since the teams set off from Portsmouth. The teams are expected to cross the finish line between 11am and midday on Saturday, July 27.
Gunwharf is playing host to the grand finale with live music and family activities. In preparation for the gruelling round the world yacht race coming to an end, The News took a trip out with former Clipper race champion, Rhiannon Masset.
Rhiannon took us behind the scenes of the race and explained the dedication and sacrifice required to take part.
Watch the video embedded in this article to see what it is like to take part in the epic race.
