WATCH: Emotional scenes as team Zhuhai finish on the podium in the Clipper Race after eleven months of sailing
The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race 2023-24 came to an end yesterday following a shortened last stage into Portsmouth. While Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam won the race it was a tight finish with a Southampton sailor leading his team to third place.
James Finney, 29, a professional sailor, captained the crew of amateurs on team Zhuhai to the podium after 14 individual races over 40,000 nautical miles, having set off from Portsmouth in September 2023. It was a close finish as they battled for second place right until the last before narrowly missing out.
James said: "Well that was close! Huge congratulations to everyone across the fleet who has completed their Clipper Race. I have to say again just how privileged and lucky I have been to lead a team like this around the world. Everyone who has been a part of this circumnavigation has played their role in bringing this boat, and in third overall - that is just such a huge achievement!
“I hope everyone feels as proud as I do of the final result, and will look back on their time on board Zhuhai as fondly as I will. Thank you all again for what has been a truly awesome year!”
Watch the video embedded in this article to see the emotional scenes as they crossed the finish line.
