An eleven month round the world race has come to an end as non-professional sailors reflect on an epic journey.

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race 2023-24 came to an end yesterday following a shortened last stage into Portsmouth. While Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam won the race it was a tight finish with a Southampton sailor leading his team to third place.

James Finney, 29, a professional sailor, captained the crew of amateurs on team Zhuhai to the podium after 14 individual races over 40,000 nautical miles, having set off from Portsmouth in September 2023. It was a close finish as they battled for second place right until the last before narrowly missing out.

“I hope everyone feels as proud as I do of the final result, and will look back on their time on board Zhuhai as fondly as I will. Thank you all again for what has been a truly awesome year!”