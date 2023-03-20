The schoolboy tragically passed away after a shock leukaemia diagnosis while on holiday in Barbados. Ace, who was aged eight, suffered a major bleed on his brain on January 8, suffering irrecoverable brain damage. He passed away on January 14.

On the day of his funeral last month, Medina Primary School, where Ace attended, paid their respects by having a ‘Blue Day’ to celebrate the Pompey fanatic’s memory and raise money for the children’s cancer ward, known as Piam Brown, at Southampton General Hospital.

Ace Rewcastle from Portsmouth, who died in Barbados after being diagnosed with leukaemia. Pictures submitted by Ace's family

They raised over £400 on the day and there will now be a cheque presentation with a representative from the Piam Brown ward at the school on Tuesday, March 21 to collect the money. Ace's mum Amber hopes she will be able to attend.

Headteacher Howard Payne said they came up with the idea after Amber came into the school a week after Ace’s funeral to give cake to his class for what would have been his ninth birthday. ‘It’s been a difficult time for everyone and we all want to keep Ace’s memory alive,’ he said. ‘The children in Year 4 are now in their fifth year together so it is a close-knit class. The class is hurt and upset.

‘The charity lady from Piam Brown ward will come along and the kids will present a cheque. If Ace had got back alive from Barbados that’s where he would have continued treatment.

‘The money was raised on the day of Ace’s funeral when all the kids were invited to dress in blue and make a contribution to the hospital. We dressed in blue because Ace was a big Pompey fan.’

The funeral of Ace Rewcastle from Portsmouth, took place on Friday, February 24, 2023. Picture: Sarah Standing (240223-5741)

He added: ‘I was very pleased with how much we raised, I did not think we would get that much. People dug deep to show support for Ace’s mum who does not have any other children. When things are tough the community really works together. It’s so tragic.’

The community-spirit has been shown with a number of tributes to the popular boy, with a separate fundraiser fetching £120,000. For Ace’s funeral last month well-wishers flocked the streets of Portsmouth as eight white horses pulled a carriage. The procession also featured 13 limousines, four sports cars and two floral hearses.

A police escort was in place as the procession went past Medina Primary where his friends and teachers paid their respects to him before travelling onto Kingston Cemetery.

Previously, the whole of Fratton Park united in a rousing tribute to Ace, with a minute’s applause during a league match against Exeter City.

The funeral of Ace Rewcastle from Portsmouth, took place on Friday, February 24, 2023. Picture: Sarah Standing (240223-9983)

