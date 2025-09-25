Coach carrying 29 schoolchildren crashes into ditch near M27

A coach carrying 29 schoolchildren crashed into a ditch near the M27 this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police attended

Emergency services raced to the scene on the A36 between the Ower roundabout and junction 2 of the M27. The road currently remains closed off.

A total of 33 passengers were on board when the crash happened during morning rush hour time. The children were unharmed but one of the four teachers suffered a leg injury while the driver also had minor injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: "We are currently dealing with a single vehicle collision on the A36 between the Ower roundabout and junction 2 of the M27.

"A school coach, travelling from the Bristol area, left the southbound carriageway and went into a ditch.

"We understand that there were 33 passengers on board, 29 schoolchildren who were uninjured and four teachers, one of whom had a minor leg injury treated at the scene.

"The school is aware of the incident and all parents have been contacted. The driver sustained minor injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Emergency services are in attendance to facilitate the recovery of the vehicle. It is anticipated that the southbound carriageway will be closed for a number of hours this morning while this work takes place.

"We would ask motorists to avoid the area if possible and thank everyone for their patience while we deal with the vehicle recovery and continue our enquiries."