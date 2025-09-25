Man dies following A3 collision which saw Hindhead Tunnel closed for 11 hours

A man has died after his vehicle was involved in a collision on the A3 yesterday.

The 57-year-old man from Hindhead was driving a black Skoda Kodiaq when it crashed on the southbound carriageway between Liphook and Bramshott Common on Wednesday, September 24 at around 1pm. Emergency services attended the incident but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is believed that there were no other vehicles involved and the police are now calling for any witnesses to come forward.

The A3 was closed for 11 hours on Wednesday, September 24 due to the fatal collision. | Lachlan Moyle

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the A3. We attended the collision, along with emergency service partners, but sadly a 57-year-old man from Hindhead was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been notified.

“At this time it is not believed that any other vehicles were involved. We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision or the vehicle involved in the moments leading up to it.

“Anyone with information or relevant dash cam footage should call 101 quoting reference 44250432585.”

The A3 was closed for 11 hours yesterday between Liphook and Guildford while investigation work took place into the incident. The road was reopened just before midnight.