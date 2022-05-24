Conservation work on historic HMS Victory enters 'significant phase' to 'transform' her

The National Museum of the Royal Navy has announced work on the historic warship will help bring her story to life like never before.

A social media post said: ‘We enter a hugely significant phase that will temporarily transform her, opening up an incredibly exciting opportunity to see her in a new light and interpret her story in a way never done before

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘The ship will go under wraps and be partially enclosed by temporary covered scaffolding. A temporary building will be constructed over Victory, in stages, to start the process of drying the ship and keeping her weathertight during conservation works.

‘The ship’s rotten outer shell will eventually be removed and replaced with new oak ensuring she is protected for the next half century.

‘In the meantime, she will remain open to visitors during this nine-week scaffolding phase but access may be restricted for limited periods.’