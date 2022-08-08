Rachel and Jack Linter had made an emotional rallying cry for Portsmouth fans to join in the tribute for Maximus at Saturday’s match against Lincoln City.

Ms Linter had given birth to the stillborn little tot on June 19 – Father’s Day.

Rachel and Jack Linter praised the 'incredible' and 'emotional' tribute for their son Maximus who passed away. The minute's applause was held at Portsmouth's match against Lincoln City on Saturday. Picture: Jack, 20-month-old Zachary, and Rachel.

On the 19th minute, clapping could be heard from across the stadium, with 17,855 fans there.

Ms Linter told The News: ‘I can’t even describe it, it was so emotional.

‘It made me cry a lot, and it was just incredible to give him that send-off.

‘It’s amazing, and even since then, the messages and support people have sent me on social media – many from fans I don’t even know – has been wonderful.’

The family have received an outpouring of support from Blues' fans on social media.

Referee David Rock stopped the game when the ball went out of play for the tribute to go ahead.

Players, staff, and supporters from both sides joined in the thunderous applause.

‘We didn’t expect him to do that at all,’ Ms Linter added.

‘I was crying so I didn’t notice at first, Jack told me, then I looked up and saw everything.

‘It means even more that they did that and the fact all the players got involved, makes it even more special.’

Rachel and Jack’s 20-month-old son Zachary experienced his first Pompey match at the weekend.

Ms Linter said she had an ectopic pregnancy – when a fertilised egg implants itself outside of the womb – when she was younger, and had to have one of her fallopian tubes removed, making it difficult for her to have children.

The pair of season ticket holders made an appeal for Maximus’ tribute last week.

It was initially shared by the co-host of fan podcast Three Lads In The Pub, Jeff Harris, and went from there.

Portsmouth FC and Lincoln City FC both re-tweeted the plea.

Ms Linter said she played the video of the minute’s applause at Maximus’ grave afterwards.

‘I want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart, it was just incredible,’ she added.

‘It doesn’t take the pain away from what happened, but knowing the support people give you really helps.’