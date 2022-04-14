The all-day fundraiser will take place on Saturday, April 16 at The Portsbridge pub in Cosham.

Organised by Richard Palmer, the event will be split into two parts with a family fun day taking place from 12pm to 4pm and then a musical variety show from 6pm to 11pm.

A BBQ, a disco karaoke, an open mic show, a car wash, and face painting are among the activities set to take place during the day, while artists including Aztec Flowers, Marcus Tisson, and Alexandre Silva - and headline act EMiliYAH and The MightyZ All Stars - will take to the stage to perform in the evening.

Richard Palmer has released a fundraising song in support of Ukraine.

Richard has been given a number of exciting prizes for a fundraising raffle on the day, including a certificate for a free haircut, £20 voucher for a games shop, and a breakfast at one of the local cafes.

Tickets for the evening show are £5, with proceeds raised on the day going to support organisations helping Ukrainian people.

To purchase a ticket or find out more, visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/cosham-stands-with-ukraine-variety-fest-the-portsbridge-pub-tickets-312460807687.

Event poster for the family fun afternoon.

Richard said: ‘My idea always was about having something for us in Cosham and North Portsmouth, it would be lovely to have that community spirit in our backyard. I’m hoping to be the champion for that.

‘It’s all about the community, and this is the ideal opportunity for people to come together.

‘It breaks my heart what is happening in Ukraine, but we can do something to help.

‘I think most people are up for helping in some way, so let’s make it a fun thing.’

Richard, who is the chairperson of the fledgling North Harbour Community Association, and has recently been awarded the role of Portsmouth Ambassador by Portsmouth City Council, also runs a record label that supports good causes.

He has composed, performed, produced, and released a song for Ukraine called ‘Unity’ to support the fundraising efforts, which can be heard at https://youtu.be/YrF7JCRAvvg.

Richard, who also works as a nurse practitioner, said: ‘Because I’m a musician the only way that I can do something is through music. It is my passion.

‘The song talks about us as a community here, but also as part of a community in the world.

‘Part of the music is the Ukrainian national anthem which I’ve tweaked a little bit, and I’m going to use the song to promote the cause.’

A separate fundraising raffle with the top prize of a holiday to Bulgaria is also taking place, with the winner to be drawn on April 23.

This was donated by Nathan Fenn, an ex-pat who works as a volunteer providing support to refugees in Bulgaria.

The lucky winner will win a trip to a four-star resort for a week, worth about £500.

For more information about the event or the raffles, contact Richard at [email protected]